The mathematics sub-project SPIES-M aims at a stronger professional orientation and the linking of subject-specific knowledge and subject-specific didactics in university teacher training. New courses were designed for all major mathematical content areas and implemented in the academic regulations of all mathematics teacher training programs at the University of Potsdam. For the course design, theory-based design principles were developed, which can be used both for the design, and for the evaluation and further development of the courses according to the design-research approach. The implementation of the design principles is exemplary illustrated for the fundamental idea of proportionality, by showing how students can be empowered to generate subject didactic knowledge from subject mathematical content. For this study, an explorative mixed-methods design was chosen, in which the development of the students’ professional knowledge was examined with the help of different instruments in order to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of the newly designed courses. In addition to course observations, specially designed knowledge tests, group interviews, lesson plans from practical phases, and learning diaries were used. The students’ perspective was examined through surveys on the perceived (professional) relevance of the courses. Another important element of the accompanying research was the collegial supervision by so-called „spies“, who observed the courses according to criteria and then reflected on them together with the course lecturers. Here, the current results are presented and discussed regarding their diverse implications. Lastly, the developed design principles as a tool for the design and evaluation of the mathematics courses as well as the spies concept of collegial supervision are proposed for transfer for the quality development of courses in general.

