Steigerung der Relevanzeinschätzung von Fachwissen im Geschichtslehramtsstudium über eine Vorlesung und ein Online-Tutorium mit Lehr-Lern-Videos – eine Interventionsstudie

According to surveys among students in the training program for aspiring teachers, perceived relevance is mediocre, especially in regard to academic content that is discipline-specific. The perception of relevance in teaching and learning situations is associated with motivational and interest-promoting effects, influencing knowledge acquisition. The article explores the role of the ‘relevance construct’ as well as possible support measures in the first phase of teacher education. The development of lectures based on vocational knowledge constructs is considered a possible starting point. The developed model “erweitertes Fachwissen in verschiedenen geschichtskulturellen Anwendungsbezügen” (extended subject knowledge in various historical-cultural contexts: eFWaK) forms the basis of a project at the University of Potsdam. The description and theoretical derivation of the model is part of the article. The focus is on the presentation of an intervention measure regarding the study of history at the University of Potsdam. This

According to surveys among students in the training program for aspiring teachers, perceived relevance is mediocre, especially in regard to academic content that is discipline-specific. The perception of relevance in teaching and learning situations is associated with motivational and interest-promoting effects, influencing knowledge acquisition. The article explores the role of the ‘relevance construct’ as well as possible support measures in the first phase of teacher education. The development of lectures based on vocational knowledge constructs is considered a possible starting point. The developed model “erweitertes Fachwissen in verschiedenen geschichtskulturellen Anwendungsbezügen” (extended subject knowledge in various historical-cultural contexts: eFWaK) forms the basis of a project at the University of Potsdam. The description and theoretical derivation of the model is part of the article. The focus is on the presentation of an intervention measure regarding the study of history at the University of Potsdam. This intervention aims to increase the perception of relevance and the eFWaK among regular history students and those participating in the teacher training programme through specific overview lectures and teaching-learning videos. The effectiveness of the intervention was evaluated using a questionnaire that was specifically developed to assess possible changes of the perceived relevance after attending the lecture. The research team presents the evaluation and results in order to discuss the intervention measure and the usage for future surveys on the basis of the knowledge gained.

…