Triple graph grammars for multi-version models

  • Like conventional software projects, projects in model-driven software engineering require adequate management of multiple versions of development artifacts, importantly allowing living with temporary inconsistencies. In the case of model-driven software engineering, employed versioning approaches also have to handle situations where different artifacts, that is, different models, are linked via automatic model transformations. In this report, we propose a technique for jointly handling the transformation of multiple versions of a source model into corresponding versions of a target model, which enables the use of a more compact representation that may afford improved execution time of both the transformation and further analysis operations. Our approach is based on the well-known formalism of triple graph grammars and a previously introduced encoding of model version histories called multi-version models. In addition to showing the correctness of our approach with respect to the standard semantics of triple graph grammars, weLike conventional software projects, projects in model-driven software engineering require adequate management of multiple versions of development artifacts, importantly allowing living with temporary inconsistencies. In the case of model-driven software engineering, employed versioning approaches also have to handle situations where different artifacts, that is, different models, are linked via automatic model transformations. In this report, we propose a technique for jointly handling the transformation of multiple versions of a source model into corresponding versions of a target model, which enables the use of a more compact representation that may afford improved execution time of both the transformation and further analysis operations. Our approach is based on the well-known formalism of triple graph grammars and a previously introduced encoding of model version histories called multi-version models. In addition to showing the correctness of our approach with respect to the standard semantics of triple graph grammars, we conduct an empirical evaluation that demonstrates the potential benefit regarding execution time performance.show moreshow less
  • Ähnlich zu konventionellen Softwareprojekten erfordern Projekte im Bereich der modellgetriebenen Softwareentwicklung eine adäquate Verwaltung mehrerer Versionen von Entwicklungsartefakten. Eine solche Versionsverwaltung muss es insbesondere ermöglichen, zeitweise mit Inkonsistenzen zu leben. Im Fall der modellgetriebenen Softwareentwicklung muss ein verwendeter Ansatz zusätzlich mit Situationen umgehen können, in denen verschiedene Entwicklungsartefakte, das heißt verschiedene Modelle, durch automatische Modelltransformationen verknüpft sind. In diesem Bericht schlagen wir eine Technik für die integrierte Transformation mehrerer Versionen eines Quellmodells in entsprechende Versionen eines Zielmodells vor. Dies ermöglicht die Verwendung einer kompakteren Repräsentation der Modelle, was zu verbesserten Laufzeiteigenschaften der Transformation und weiterführender Operationen führen kann. Unser Ansatz basiert auf dem bekannten Formalismus der Tripel-Graph-Grammatiken und einer in früheren Arbeiten eingeführten Kodierung vonÄhnlich zu konventionellen Softwareprojekten erfordern Projekte im Bereich der modellgetriebenen Softwareentwicklung eine adäquate Verwaltung mehrerer Versionen von Entwicklungsartefakten. Eine solche Versionsverwaltung muss es insbesondere ermöglichen, zeitweise mit Inkonsistenzen zu leben. Im Fall der modellgetriebenen Softwareentwicklung muss ein verwendeter Ansatz zusätzlich mit Situationen umgehen können, in denen verschiedene Entwicklungsartefakte, das heißt verschiedene Modelle, durch automatische Modelltransformationen verknüpft sind. In diesem Bericht schlagen wir eine Technik für die integrierte Transformation mehrerer Versionen eines Quellmodells in entsprechende Versionen eines Zielmodells vor. Dies ermöglicht die Verwendung einer kompakteren Repräsentation der Modelle, was zu verbesserten Laufzeiteigenschaften der Transformation und weiterführender Operationen führen kann. Unser Ansatz basiert auf dem bekannten Formalismus der Tripel-Graph-Grammatiken und einer in früheren Arbeiten eingeführten Kodierung von Versionshistorien von Modellen. Neben einem Beweis der Korrektheit des Ansatzes in Bezug auf die standardmäßige Semantik von Tripel-Graph-Grammatiken führen wir eine empirische Evaluierung durch, die den potenziellen Performancevorteil der Technik demonstriert.show moreshow less

