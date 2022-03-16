Schließen

Die HPI Schul-Cloud – Von der Vision zur digitale Infrastruktur für deutsche Schulen

  • Digitale Medien sind aus unserem Alltag kaum noch wegzudenken. Einer der zentralsten Bereiche für unsere Gesellschaft, die schulische Bildung, darf hier nicht hintanstehen. Wann immer der Einsatz digital unterstützter Tools pädagogisch sinnvoll ist, muss dieser in einem sicheren Rahmen ermöglicht werden können. Die HPI Schul-Cloud ist dieser Vision gefolgt, die vom Nationalen IT-Gipfel 2016 angestoßen wurde und dem Bericht vorangestellt ist – gefolgt. Sie hat sich in den vergangenen fünf Jahren vom Pilotprojekt zur unverzichtbaren IT-Infrastruktur für zahlreiche Schulen entwickelt. Während der Corona-Pandemie hat sie für viele Tausend Schulen wichtige Unterstützung bei der Umsetzung ihres Bildungsauftrags geboten. Das Ziel, eine zukunftssichere und datenschutzkonforme Infrastruktur zur digitalen Unterstützung des Unterrichts zur Verfügung zu stellen, hat sie damit mehr als erreicht. Aktuell greifen rund 1,4 Millionen Lehrkräfte und Schülerinnen und Schüler bundesweit und an den deutschen Auslandsschulen auf die HPI Schul-Cloud zu.
  • It is hard to imagine our everyday lives without digital media. One of the most central areas for our society, school education, must not be left behind. Whenever the use of digitally supported tools makes pedagogical sense, it must be possible to enable it within a secure framework. The HPI School Cloud has followed this vision, which was initiated by the 2016 National IT Summit and precedes the report. Over the past five years, it has evolved from a pilot project to an indispensable IT infrastructure for numerous schools. During the Corona pandemic, it provided important support for many thousands of schools in implementing their educational mission. It has thus more than achieved its goal of providing a future-proof and data-protection-compliant infrastructure for digital support of teaching. Currently, around 1.4 million teachers and students nationwide and at German schools abroad access the HPI School Cloud.

