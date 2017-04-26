Automatic verification of behavior preservation at the transformation level for relational model transformation
The correctness of model transformations is a crucial element for model-driven engineering of high quality software. In particular, behavior preservation is the most important correctness property avoiding the introduction of semantic errors during the model-driven engineering process. Behavior preservation verification techniques either show that specific properties are preserved, or more generally and complex, they show some kind of behavioral equivalence or refinement between source and target model of the transformation. Both kinds of behavior preservation verification goals have been presented with automatic tool support for the instance level, i.e. for a given source and target model specified by the model transformation. However, up until now there is no automatic verification approach available at the transformation level, i.e. for all source and target models specified by the model transformation. In this report, we extend our results presented in [27] and outline a new sophisticated approach for the automatic verification of behavior preservation captured by bisimulation resp. simulation for model transformations specified by triple graph grammars and semantic definitions given by graph transformation rules. In particular, we show that the behavior preservation problem can be reduced to invariant checking for graph transformation and that the resulting checking problem can be addressed by our own invariant checker even for a complex example where a sequence chart is transformed into communicating automata. We further discuss today's limitations of invariant checking for graph transformation and motivate further lines of future work in this direction.
Die Korrektheit von Modelltransformationen ist von zentraler Wichtigkeit bei der Anwendung modellgetriebener Softwareentwicklung für die Entwicklung hochqualitativer Software. Insbesondere verhindert Verhaltensbewahrung als wichtigste Korrektheitseigenschaft die Entstehung semantischer Fehler während des modellgetriebenen Entwicklungsprozesses. Techniken zur Verifikation von Verhaltensbewahrung zeigen, dass bestimmte spezifische Eigenschaften bewahrt bleiben oder, im allgemeineren und komplexeren Fall, dass eine Form von Verhaltensäquivalenz oder Verhaltensverfeinerung zwischen Quell- und Zielmodell der Transformation besteht. Für beide Ansätze existieren automatisierte Werkzeuge für die Verifikation auf der Instanzebene, also zur Überprüfung konkreter Paare aus Quell- und Zielmodellen der Transformation. Allerdings existiert kein automatischer Verifikationsansatz, der auf der Transformationsebene arbeitet, also Aussagen zu allen Quell- und Zielmodellen einer Modelltransformation treffen kann. Dieser Bericht erweitert unsere Vorarbeit und Ergebnisse aus [27] und stellt einen neuen Ansatz zur automatischen Verifikation von Verhaltensbewahrung vor, der auf Bisimulation bzw. Simulation basiert. Dabei werden Modelltransformationen durch Triple-Graph-Grammatiken und Verhaltensdefinitionen mittels Graphtransformationsregeln beschrieben. Insbesondere weisen wir nach, dass das Problem der Verhaltensbewahrung durch Bisimulation auf Invariant-Checking für Graphtransformationssysteme reduziert werden kann und dass das entstehende Invariant-Checking-Problem für ein komplexes Beispiel durch unser Werkzeug zur Verifikation induktiver Invarianten gelöst werden kann. Das Beispiel beschreibt die Transformation von Sequenzdiagrammen in Systeme kommunizierender Automaten. Darüber hinaus diskutieren wir bestehende Einschränkungen von Invariant-Checking für Graphtransformationssysteme und Ansätze für zukünftige Arbeiten in diesem Bereich.
|Johannes Dyck, Holger Giese, Leen Lambers
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-100279
|978-3-86956-391-6
|1613-5652 (print)
|2191-1665 (online)
|Technische Berichte des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts für Softwaresystemtechnik an der Universität Potsdam (112)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|English
|2017
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2017/04/25
|Bisimulation; Graph-Constraints; Graphtransformationssysteme; Invariant-Checking; Modelltransformationen; Simulation; Transformationsebene; Triple-Graph-Grammatiken; Verhaltensabstraktion; Verhaltensbewahrung; Verhaltensverfeinerung; Verhaltensäquivalenz; relationale Modelltransformationen
behavior preservation; behavioral abstraction; behavioral equivalenc; behavioral refinement; bisimulation; graph constraints; graph transformation systems; invariant checking; model transformation; relational model transformation; semantics preservation; simulation; transformation level; triple graph grammars
|112
|viii, 112
|ST 230
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GMBH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
