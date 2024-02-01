IFP School develops and produces MOOCs since 2014. After the COVID-19 crisis, the demand of our industrial and international partners to offer continuous training to their employees increased drastically in an energy transition and sustainable mobility environment that finds itself in constant and rapid evolution. Therefore, it is time for a new format of digital learning tools to efficiently and rapidly train an important number of employees. To address this new demand, in a more and more digital learning environment, we have completely changed our initial MOOC model to propose an innovative SPOC business model mixing synchronous and asynchronous modules. This paper describes the work that has been done to transform our MOOCs to a hybrid SPOC model. We changed the format itself from a standard MOOC model of several weeks to small modules of one week average more adapted to our client’s demand. We precisely engineered the exchanges between learners and the social aspect all along the SPOC duration. We propose a multimodal approach

IFP School develops and produces MOOCs since 2014. After the COVID-19 crisis, the demand of our industrial and international partners to offer continuous training to their employees increased drastically in an energy transition and sustainable mobility environment that finds itself in constant and rapid evolution. Therefore, it is time for a new format of digital learning tools to efficiently and rapidly train an important number of employees. To address this new demand, in a more and more digital learning environment, we have completely changed our initial MOOC model to propose an innovative SPOC business model mixing synchronous and asynchronous modules. This paper describes the work that has been done to transform our MOOCs to a hybrid SPOC model. We changed the format itself from a standard MOOC model of several weeks to small modules of one week average more adapted to our client’s demand. We precisely engineered the exchanges between learners and the social aspect all along the SPOC duration. We propose a multimodal approach with a combination of asynchronous activities like online module, exercises, and synchronous activities like webinars with experts, and after-work sessions. Additionally, this new format increases the number of uses of the MOOC resources by our professors in our own master programs. With all these actions, we were able to reach a completion rate between 80 and 96% – total enrolled –, compared to the completion rate of 15 to 28% – total enrolled – as to be recorded in our original MOOC format. This is to be observed for small groups (50–100 learners) as SPOC but also for large groups (more than 2500 learners), as a Massive and Multimodal Private Online Course (“2M-POC”). Today a MOOC is not a simple assembly of videos, text, discussions forums and validation exercises but a complete multimodal learning path including social learning, personal followup, synchronous and asynchronous modules. We conclude that the original MOOC format is not at all suitable to propose efficient training to companies, and we must re-engineer the learning path to have a SPOC hybrid and multimodal training compatible with a cost-effective business model.

