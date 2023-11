Kollegiale Fallbesprechung anhand erfahrungsbasierter Textvignetten pädagogischer Situationen in der (inklusionsorientierten) Lehrkräftebildung

Pre-service teachers often express a desire for extensive practical learning opportunities. Case-based concepts for teaching and learning seem particularly well-suited to meet these demands. This article presents a seminar concept developed at the University of Potsdam that attempts to promote this transfer. The concept relies on the use of experience-based text vignettes generated in educational situations. In the context of the accompanying seminars for the “Praktikum in pädagogisch-psychologischen Handlungsfeldern” (PppH), the collegial case study as a form of the intended transfer was included in the seminar concept. This paper begins with an outline of the development of these vignettes as well as the theoretical foundations of the seminar concept. This is followed by the description of its practical implementation and design-based-research in teaching and the presentation of the first results from systematic empirical testing as part of the “PppH”. Finally, the challenges of practical implementation, also with regard to the

Pre-service teachers often express a desire for extensive practical learning opportunities. Case-based concepts for teaching and learning seem particularly well-suited to meet these demands. This article presents a seminar concept developed at the University of Potsdam that attempts to promote this transfer. The concept relies on the use of experience-based text vignettes generated in educational situations. In the context of the accompanying seminars for the “Praktikum in pädagogisch-psychologischen Handlungsfeldern” (PppH), the collegial case study as a form of the intended transfer was included in the seminar concept. This paper begins with an outline of the development of these vignettes as well as the theoretical foundations of the seminar concept. This is followed by the description of its practical implementation and design-based-research in teaching and the presentation of the first results from systematic empirical testing as part of the “PppH”. Finally, the challenges of practical implementation, also with regard to the continuation project, are discussed.

…