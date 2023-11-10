Arctic nearshore sediment dynamics - an example from Herschel Island - Qikiqtaruk, Canada
Increasing arctic coastal erosion rates imply a greater release of sediments and organic matter into the coastal zone. With 213 sediment samples taken around Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk, Canadian Beaufort Sea, we aimed to gain new insights on sediment dynamics and geochemical properties of a shallow arctic nearshore zone. Spatial characteristics of nearshore sediment texture (moderately to poorly sorted silt) are dictated by hydrodynamic processes, but ice-related processes also play a role. We determined organic matter (OM) distribution and inferred the origin and quality of organic carbon by C/N ratios and stable carbon isotopes delta C-13. The carbon content was higher offshore and in sheltered areas (mean: 1.0 wt.%., S.D.: 0.9) and the C/N ratios also showed a similar spatial pattern (mean: 11.1, S.D.: 3.1), while the delta C-13 (mean: -26.4 parts per thousand VPDB, S.D.: 0.4) distribution was more complex. We compared the geochemical parameters of our study with terrestrial and marine samples from other studies using a bootstrap approach. Sediments of the current study contained 6.5 times and 1.8 times less total organic carbon than undisturbed and disturbed terrestrial sediments, respectively. Therefore, degradation of OM and separation of carbon pools take place on land and continue in the nearshore zone, where OM is leached, mineralized, or transported beyond the study area.
|Boris RadosavljevicORCiD, Hugues LantuitORCiDGND, Christian KnoblauchORCiDGND, Nicole Couture, Ulrike HerzschuhORCiDGND, Michael FritzORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/jmse10111589
|2077-1312
|Journal of marine science and engineering
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2022/10/27
|2022
|2023/11/10
|Arctic Ocean; Beaufort Sea; chemistry; grain size; nitrogen; permafrost; sediment; sediment dynamics; stable carbon isotopes
|10
|11
|1589
|18
|Helmholtz Association [VH-NG-801]; Daimler and Benz Foundation; [32-02/15]; Universitat Hamburg [EXC177]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International