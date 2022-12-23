Network reconstruction based on synthetic data generated by a Monte Carlo approach
Background: Network models are useful tools for researchers to simplify and understand investigated systems. Yet, the assessment of methods for network construction is often uncertain. Random resampling simulations can aid to assess methods, provided synthetic data exists for reliable network construction. Objectives: We implemented a new Monte Carlo algorithm to create simulated data for network reconstruction, tested the influence of adjusted parameters and used simulations to select a method for network model estimation based on real-world data. We hypothesized, that reconstructs based on Monte Carlo data are scored at least as good compared to a benchmark. Methods: Simulated data was generated in R using the Monte Carlo algorithm of the mcgraph package. Benchmark data was created by the huge package. Networks were reconstructed using six estimator functions and scored by four classification metrics. For compatibility tests of mean score differences, Welch's t-test was used. Network model estimation based on real-world data was done by stepwise selection. Samples: Simulated data was generated based on 640 input graphs of various types and sizes. The real-world dataset consisted of 67 medieval skeletons of females and males from the region of Refshale (Lolland) and Nordby (Jutland) in Denmark. Results: Results after t-tests and determining confidence intervals (CI95%) show, that evaluation scores for network reconstructs based on the mcgraph package were at least as good compared to the benchmark huge. The results even indicate slightly better scores on average for the mcgraph package. Conclusion: The results confirmed our objective and suggested that Monte Carlo data can keep up with the benchmark in the applied test framework. The algorithm offers the feature to use (weighted) un- and directed graphs and might be useful for assessing methods for network construction.
|Masiar NovineORCiD, Cecilie Cordua MattssonORCiD, Detlef GrothORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.52905/hbph2021.3.26
|2748-9957
|Human biology and public health
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Article
|English
|2022/06/16
|2022
|2022/12/23
|Monte Carlo method; linear enamel hypoplasia; mcgraph; network reconstruction; random sampling
|2021
|3, Summer School Supplement
|23
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
