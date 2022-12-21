Schließen

Spektrum Patholinguistik Band 15. Schwerpunktthema: Interdisziplinär behandeln – Multiprofessionelle Zusammenarbeit in der Sprachtherapie

  • Das 15. Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik mit dem Schwerpunktthema »Interdisziplinär (be-)handeln – Multiprofessionelle Zusammenarbeit in der Sprachtherapie« fand am 20.11.2021 als Online-Veranstaltung statt. Das Herbsttreffen wird seit 2007 jährlich vom Verband für Patholinguistik e.V. (vpl), seit 2021 vom Deutschen Bundesverband für akademische Sprachtherapie und Logopädie (dbs) in Kooperation mit der Universität Potsdam durchgeführt. Der vorliegende Tagungsband beinhaltet die Vorträge zum Schwerpunktthema und Informationen aus der Podiumsdiskussion sowie die Posterpräsentationen zu weiteren Themen aus der sprachtherapeutischen Forschung und Praxis.
  • The Fifteenth Autumn Meeting Patholinguistics with its main topic »Interdisciplinary treatment - multiprofessional cooperation in speech/language therapy« took place online on the 20th of November 2021. This annual meeting has been organised since 2007 by the Association for Patholinguistics (vpl), since 2021 by the German Federal Association for Academic Speech/Language Therapy and Logopaedics (dbs) in cooperation with the University of Potsdam. The present proceedings feature the keynote presentations on the main topic and information from the panel discussion as well as articles from the poster session covering a broad range of areas in research and practice of speech/language therapy.

Metadaten
Author details:Ulrike FrankGND, Katrin Frank, Bettina Mohr, Stephanie KurtenbachORCiD, Aischa Khader-Lindholz, Stephan SallatORCiDGND, Lilli WagnerGND, Sarah DüringORCiD, Anika Lubitz, Kirsten Schnelle, Julia Klitsch, Jonka Netzebandt, Tom FritscheORCiDGND, Charlotte Uhlemann, Isabell WartenburgerORCiDGND, Matt Hilton, Isabel NeitzelORCiDGND, Johanna Schmidt, Maren Eikerling, Joana CholinGND, Clara Menze, Nicole StadieORCiDGND, Dorit Schmitz-Antonischki, Judith HeideORCiDGND, Almut PlathORCiD, Sabine CorstenORCiDGND, Marie HoffmannORCiD, Juliane LeinweberORCiDGND, Bianca SpelterORCiD, Sven KarstensORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-558206
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55820
ISBN:978-3-86956-542-2
ISSN:1866-9433
ISSN:1866-9085
Title of parent work (German):Spektrum Patholinguistik
Publication series (Volume number):Spektrum Patholinguistik (15)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Sarah Tan, Sarah Düring, Alina Wilde, Hanna Wunderlich, Tom Fritzsche
Publication type:Part of Periodical
Language:German
Date of first publication:2022/12/21
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/12/21
Tag:Patholinguistik; Sprachtherapie; interdisziplinäre Behandlung; multiprofessionelle Zusammenarbeit
interdisciplinary treatment; multiprofessional cooperation; patholinguistics; speech/language therapy
Issue:15
Number of pages:vii, 180
RVK - Regensburg classification:EQ 4610, ER 885
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Extern / dbs Deutscher Bundesverband für akademische Sprachtherapie und Logopädie e.V.
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

