Spektrum Patholinguistik Band 15. Schwerpunktthema: Interdisziplinär behandeln – Multiprofessionelle Zusammenarbeit in der Sprachtherapie

Ulrike Frank, Katrin Frank, Bettina Mohr, Stephanie Kurtenbach, Aischa Khader-Lindholz, Stephan Sallat, Lilli Wagner, Sarah Düring, Anika Lubitz, Kirsten Schnelle, Julia Klitsch, Jonka Netzebandt, Tom Fritsche, Charlotte Uhlemann, Isabell Wartenburger, Matt Hilton, Isabel Neitzel, Johanna Schmidt, Maren Eikerling, Joana Cholin, Clara Menze, Nicole Stadie, Dorit Schmitz-Antonischki, Judith Heide, Almut Plath, Sabine Corsten, Marie Hoffmann, Juliane Leinweber, Bianca Spelter, Sven Karstens
- Das 15. Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik mit dem Schwerpunktthema »Interdisziplinär (be-)handeln – Multiprofessionelle Zusammenarbeit in der Sprachtherapie« fand am 20.11.2021 als Online-Veranstaltung statt. Das Herbsttreffen wird seit 2007 jährlich vom Verband für Patholinguistik e.V. (vpl), seit 2021 vom Deutschen Bundesverband für akademische Sprachtherapie und Logopädie (dbs) in Kooperation mit der Universität Potsdam durchgeführt. Der vorliegende Tagungsband beinhaltet die Vorträge zum Schwerpunktthema und Informationen aus der Podiumsdiskussion sowie die Posterpräsentationen zu weiteren Themen aus der sprachtherapeutischen Forschung und Praxis.
- The Fifteenth Autumn Meeting Patholinguistics with its main topic »Interdisciplinary treatment - multiprofessional cooperation in speech/language therapy« took place online on the 20th of November 2021. This annual meeting has been organised since 2007 by the Association for Patholinguistics (vpl), since 2021 by the German Federal Association for Academic Speech/Language Therapy and Logopaedics (dbs) in cooperation with the University of Potsdam. The present proceedings feature the keynote presentations on the main topic and information from the panel discussion as well as articles from the poster session covering a broad range of areas in research and practice of speech/language therapy.
Ulrike Frank, Katrin Frank, Bettina Mohr, Stephanie Kurtenbach, Aischa Khader-Lindholz, Stephan Sallat, Lilli Wagner, Sarah Düring, Anika Lubitz, Kirsten Schnelle, Julia Klitsch, Jonka Netzebandt, Tom Fritsche, Charlotte Uhlemann, Isabell Wartenburger, Matt Hilton, Isabel Neitzel, Johanna Schmidt, Maren Eikerling, Joana Cholin, Clara Menze, Nicole Stadie, Dorit Schmitz-Antonischki, Judith Heide, Almut Plath, Sabine Corsten, Marie Hoffmann, Juliane Leinweber, Bianca Spelter, Sven Karstens
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-558206
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55820
|978-3-86956-542-2
|1866-9433
|1866-9085
|Spektrum Patholinguistik
|Spektrum Patholinguistik (15)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Sarah Tan, Sarah Düring, Alina Wilde, Hanna Wunderlich, Tom Fritzsche
|Part of Periodical
|German
|2022/12/21
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2022/12/21
|Patholinguistik; Sprachtherapie; interdisziplinäre Behandlung; multiprofessionelle Zusammenarbeit
interdisciplinary treatment; multiprofessional cooperation; patholinguistics; speech/language therapy
|15
|vii, 180
|EQ 4610, ER 885
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|Extern / dbs Deutscher Bundesverband für akademische Sprachtherapie und Logopädie e.V.
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433
|Referiert
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International