Cryptic species in a well-known habitat
- Taxonomy plays a central role in biological sciences. It provides a communication system for scientists as it aims to enable correct identification of the studied organisms. As a consequence, species descriptions should seek to include as much available information as possible at species level to follow an integrative concept of 'taxonomics'. Here, we describe the cryptic species Epimeria frankei sp. nov. from the North Sea, and also redescribe its sister species, Epimeria cornigera. The morphological information obtained is substantiated by DNA barcodes and complete nuclear 18S rRNA gene sequences. In addition, we provide, for the first time, full mitochondrial genome data as part of a metazoan species description for a holotype, as well as the neotype. This study represents the first successful implementation of the recently proposed concept of taxonomics, using data from high-throughput technologies for integrative taxonomic studies, allowing the highest level of confidence for both biodiversity and ecological research.
|Jan BeermannORCiDGND, Michael V. WestburyORCiD, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Leon HilgersGND, Fabian DeisterORCiD, Hermann NeumannORCiD, Michael J. RaupachORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-25225-x
|Scientific reports
|applying taxonomics to the amphipod genus Epimeria (Crustacea, Peracarida)
|2018
|2018
