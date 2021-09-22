Providing adequate support to MOOC participants is often a challenging task due to massiveness of the learners’ population and the asynchronous communication among peers and MOOC practitioners. This workshop aims at discussing common learners’ problems reported in the literature and reflect on designing adequate feedback interventions with the use of learning data. Our aim is three-fold: a) to pinpoint MOOC aspects that impact the planning of feedback, b) to explore the use of learning data in designing feedback strategies, and c) to propose design guidelines for developing and delivering scaffolding interventions for personalized feedback in MOOCs. To do so, we will carry out hands-on activities that aim to involve participants in interpreting learning data and using them to design adaptive feedback. This workshop appeals to researchers, practitioners and MOOC stakeholders who aim to providing contextualized scaffolding. We envision that this workshop will provide insights for bridging the gap between pedagogical theory and practice

