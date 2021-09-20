Hybrid MOOCs Enabling Global Collaboration Between Learners

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, which has forced people to quickly adapt to working and collaborating online. Learning in digital environments has without a doubt gained increased significance during this rather unique time and, therefore, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) have more potential to attract a wider target audience. This has also brought about more possibilities for global collaboration among learners as learning is not limited to physical spaces. Despite the wide interest in MOOCs, there is a need for further research on the global collaboration potential they offer. The aim of this paper is to adopt an action research approach to study how a hybrid MOOC design enables learners’ global collaboration. During the years 2019–2020 together with an international consortium called Corship (Corporate Edupreneurship) we jointly designed, created and implemented a hybrid model MOOC, called the “Co-innovation Journey for Startups and Corporates”. It was targeted towards startup

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, which has forced people to quickly adapt to working and collaborating online. Learning in digital environments has without a doubt gained increased significance during this rather unique time and, therefore, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) have more potential to attract a wider target audience. This has also brought about more possibilities for global collaboration among learners as learning is not limited to physical spaces. Despite the wide interest in MOOCs, there is a need for further research on the global collaboration potential they offer. The aim of this paper is to adopt an action research approach to study how a hybrid MOOC design enables learners’ global collaboration. During the years 2019–2020 together with an international consortium called Corship (Corporate Edupreneurship) we jointly designed, created and implemented a hybrid model MOOC, called the “Co-innovation Journey for Startups and Corporates”. It was targeted towards startup entrepreneurs, corporate representatives and higher education students and it was funded by the EU. The MOOC started with 2,438 enrolled learners and the completion rate for the first four weeks was 29.7%. Out of these 208 learners enrolled for the last two weeks, which in turn had a completion rate of 58%. These figures were clearly above the general average for MOOCs. According to our findings, we argue that a hybrid MOOC design may foster global collaboration within a learning community even beyond the course boundaries. The course included four weeks of independent learning, an xMOOC part, and two weeks of collaborative learning, a cMOOC part. The xMOOC part supported learners in creating a shared knowledge base, which enhanced the collaborative learning when entering the cMOOC part of the course.

