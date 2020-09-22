Schließen

Electrochemical MIP Sensor for Butyrylcholinesterase

  • Molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) mimic the binding sites of antibodies by substituting the amino acid-scaffold of proteins by synthetic polymers. In this work, the first MIP for the recognition of the diagnostically relevant enzyme butyrylcholinesterase (BuChE) is presented. The MIP was prepared using electropolymerization of the functional monomer o-phenylenediamine and was deposited as a thin film on a glassy carbon electrode by oxidative potentiodynamic polymerization. Rebinding and removal of the template were detected by cyclic voltammetry using ferricyanide as a redox marker. Furthermore, the enzymatic activity of BuChE rebound to the MIP was measured via the anodic oxidation of thiocholine, the reaction product of butyrylthiocholine. The response was linear between 50 pM and 2 nM concentrations of BuChE with a detection limit of 14.7 pM. In addition to the high sensitivity for BuChE, the sensor responded towards pseudo-irreversible inhibitors in the lower mM range.

Author:Goksu OzcelikayORCiD, Sevinc KurbanogluORCiD, Xiaorong ZhangGND, Çağla Kosak SözORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Sibel A. OzkanORCiD, Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/polym11121970
ISSN:2073-4360
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31801184
Parent Title (English):Polymers
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/22
Tag:biomimetic sensors; butyrylcholinesterase; molecularly imprinted polymers; o-phenylenediamine; rivastigmine
Volume:11
Issue:12
Pagenumber:11
Funder:ERA-Chemistry (2014) [61133]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 2008/1, 390540038]; Ankara University Erasmus Program; Ankara University UBED ProgramAnkara University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

