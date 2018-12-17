Schließen

Digitale Öffentlichkeiten und intelligente Kooperation

Digital publics and intelligent cooperation

  • Um die gegenwärtige Transformation der Öffentlichkeit im digitalen Zeitalter erfassen zu können, ist in der Öffentlichkeitstheorie eine erweiterte Perspektive notwendig, die nicht nur den massenmedialen Diskurs, sondern auch die Veränderung sozialer Praktiken und institutioneller Strukturen in den Blick nimmt. Das Ziel dieses Buches besteht darin, die Grundlagen einer solchen Perspektive auf die Theorie digitaler Öffentlichkeiten zu entwickeln. Im vorgeschlagenen Ansatz wird Öffentlichkeit im Anschluss an John Dewey als Prozess verstanden. In seiner prozessualen und funktionalen Bestimmung von Öffentlichkeit liegt eine besondere Originalität, die seinen Ansatz von anderen Öffentlichkeitskonzeptionen unterscheidet. Das Buch liefert sowohl eine systematische Rekonstruktion und Interpretation der Philosophie John Deweys als auch einen Vorschlag zur gesellschaftstheoretischen Deutung des digitalen Wandels.
  • In order to understand the contemporary transformation of the public sphere in the digital age, it is required to incorporate a broader theoretical perspective that not only takes mass media into account, but also the transformation of social practices and institutional structures. The aim of this book is to develop the basis for such a perspective on the theory of the public sphere. The reading put forward here takes its cue from John Dewey, who viewed the public sphere as a process?. His procedural and functional concept of the public sphere differs from many of the more established concepts. This book provides a comprehensive reconstruction and interpretation of John Dewey's philosophy and offers an interpretation of the digital transformation in terms of social theory.

Metadaten
Author:Andreas AntićORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-410964
ISBN:978-3-86956-431-9
Subtitle (German):Zur Aktualität des demokratischen Experimentalismus von John Dewey
Subtitle (English):on the topicality of John Dewey’s democratic experimentalism
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Referee:Hans-Peter KrügerGND, Simone DietzGND
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2018/12/17
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2017/12/20
Release Date:2018/12/17
Tag:Demokratie; John Dewey; Pragmatismus; digitaler Wandel; Öffentlichkeit
John Dewey; democracy; digital age; pragmatism; public sphere
Pagenumber:ii, 454
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:In Printform erschienen im Universitätsverlag Potsdam:

Andreas Antić: Digitale Öffentlichkeiten und intelligente Kooperation. - Potsdam: Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2018. - ii, 454 S.
ISBN 978-3-86956-431-9
--> bestellen

