Digitale Öffentlichkeiten und intelligente Kooperation
Digital publics and intelligent cooperation
- Um die gegenwärtige Transformation der Öffentlichkeit im digitalen Zeitalter erfassen zu können, ist in der Öffentlichkeitstheorie eine erweiterte Perspektive notwendig, die nicht nur den massenmedialen Diskurs, sondern auch die Veränderung sozialer Praktiken und institutioneller Strukturen in den Blick nimmt. Das Ziel dieses Buches besteht darin, die Grundlagen einer solchen Perspektive auf die Theorie digitaler Öffentlichkeiten zu entwickeln. Im vorgeschlagenen Ansatz wird Öffentlichkeit im Anschluss an John Dewey als Prozess verstanden. In seiner prozessualen und funktionalen Bestimmung von Öffentlichkeit liegt eine besondere Originalität, die seinen Ansatz von anderen Öffentlichkeitskonzeptionen unterscheidet. Das Buch liefert sowohl eine systematische Rekonstruktion und Interpretation der Philosophie John Deweys als auch einen Vorschlag zur gesellschaftstheoretischen Deutung des digitalen Wandels.
- In order to understand the contemporary transformation of the public sphere in the digital age, it is required to incorporate a broader theoretical perspective that not only takes mass media into account, but also the transformation of social practices and institutional structures. The aim of this book is to develop the basis for such a perspective on the theory of the public sphere. The reading put forward here takes its cue from John Dewey, who viewed the public sphere as a process?. His procedural and functional concept of the public sphere differs from many of the more established concepts. This book provides a comprehensive reconstruction and interpretation of John Dewey's philosophy and offers an interpretation of the digital transformation in terms of social theory.
|Andreas AntićORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-410964
|978-3-86956-431-9
|Zur Aktualität des demokratischen Experimentalismus von John Dewey
|on the topicality of John Dewey’s democratic experimentalism
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Hans-Peter KrügerGND, Simone DietzGND
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2018/12/17
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/12/20
|2018/12/17
|Demokratie; John Dewey; Pragmatismus; digitaler Wandel; Öffentlichkeit
John Dewey; democracy; digital age; pragmatism; public sphere
|ii, 454
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|In Printform erschienen im Universitätsverlag Potsdam:
Andreas Antić: Digitale Öffentlichkeiten und intelligente Kooperation. - Potsdam: Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2018. - ii, 454 S.
ISBN 978-3-86956-431-9
