This article presents a university course cooperation on the interlocking of linguistics and pedagogy in the teacher training program English at the University of Potsdam. While other subjects (including mathematics, natural sciences, history) have already introduced insights into recording extended subject knowledge for the school context (eFWsK) in the first phase of the PSI project, English didactics has only been dedicated to structuring professional knowledge in the subject for a few years. Attempting to apply the eFWsK model to the subject English poses a particular challenge to the discipline for a variety of reasons. Using a course on developing prospective teachers’ diagnostic skills for assessing speaking performance as an example, this paper discusses the content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge that is acquired through the interlocking of the two disciplines. At the same time, open questions are discussed that arise from the cooperation regarding a systematization of relevant professional knowledge for the teacher training program. The outlook substantiates why it seems useful to systemize content knowledge in the subject English with the Delphi method.

