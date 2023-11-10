Spektrum Patholinguistik Band 16. Schwerpunktthema: Schnittstelle Alltag: Transfer und Teilhabe in der Sprachtherapie

Sarah Tan, Sarah Düring, Alina Wilde, Lara Hamburger, Tom Fritzsche, Ulrike Felsing, Norina Lauer, Sabine Corsten, Frank Ostermann, Kerstin Nonn, Verena Nerz, Sandra Neumann, Svenja Zauke, Patricia Sandrieser, Romy Simone Steinberg, Anika Thurmann, Fiona Dörr, Kerstin Bilda, Alicia Kluth, Marilyne Lemire-Tremblay, Kevin Jamey, Simone Dalla Bella, Simone Falk, Constanze Kleingünther, Katrin Gabler, Chiara Elligsen, Katharina Weiland, Lea Wiehe, Michael Wahl, Sarah Binczyk, Cornelia Staebel, Stefanie Jung, Maren Eikerling, Clara Czok, Stephan Sallat, Valerie Collasius, Tena Grahovac
- Das 16. Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik mit dem Schwerpunktthema »Schnittstelle Alltag: Transfer und Teilhabe in der Sprachtherapie« fand am 19.11.2022 als Online-Veranstaltung statt. Das Herbsttreffen wird seit 2007 jährlich vom Verband für Patholinguistik e.V. (vpl), seit 2021 vom Deutschen Bundesverband für akademische Sprachtherapie und Logopädie (dbs) in Kooperation mit der Universität Potsdam durchgeführt. Der vorliegende Tagungsband beinhaltet die Vorträge zum Schwerpunktthema sowie die Posterpräsentationen zu weiteren Themen aus der sprachtherapeutischen Forschung und Praxis.
- The Sixteenth Autumn Meeting Patholinguistics with its main topic »Interface everyday life: Transfer and participation in speech/language therapy« took place online on the 19th of November 2022. This annual meeting has been organised since 2007 by the Association for Patholinguistics (vpl), since 2021 by the German Federal Association for Academic Speech/Language Therapy and Logopaedics (dbs) in cooperation with the University of Potsdam. The present proceedings feature the presentations on the main topic as well as articles from the poster session covering a broad range of areas in research and practice of speech/language therapy.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Sarah TanORCiD, Sarah DüringORCiD, Alina Wilde, Lara Hamburger, Tom FritzscheORCiD, Ulrike FelsingORCiD, Norina LauerORCiD, Sabine CorstenORCiD, Frank Ostermann, Kerstin Nonn, Verena Nerz, Sandra NeumannORCiD, Svenja ZaukeORCiD, Patricia Sandrieser, Romy Simone Steinberg, Anika ThurmannORCiD, Fiona DörrORCiD, Kerstin BildaORCiD, Alicia Kluth, Marilyne Lemire-Tremblay, Kevin JameyORCiD, Simone Dalla BellaORCiD, Simone FalkORCiD, Constanze KleingüntherORCiD, Katrin GablerORCiD, Chiara ElligsenORCiD, Katharina WeilandORCiD, Lea WieheORCiD, Michael WahlORCiD, Sarah Binczyk, Cornelia Staebel, Stefanie Jung, Maren EikerlingORCiD, Clara Czok, Stephan SallatORCiD, Valerie CollasiusORCiD, Tena Grahovac
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-590433
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59043
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-559-0
|ISSN:
|1866-9433
|ISSN:
|1869-3822
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Spektrum Patholinguistik (16)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Sarah Tan, Sarah Düring, Alina Wilde, Lara Hamburger, Tom Fritzsche
|Publication type:
|Part of Periodical
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/11/10
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/11/10
|Tag:
|Patholinguistik; Sprachtherapie; Teilhabe; Transfer
participation; patholinguistics; speech/language therapy; transfer
|Issue:
|16
|Number of pages:
|viii, 234
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Extern
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|Extern / dbs Deutscher Bundesverband für akademische Sprachtherapie und Logopädie e.V.
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International