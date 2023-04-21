Characterization of the soft X-ray spectrometer PEAXIS at BESSY II

The performance of the recently commissioned spectrometer PEAXIS for resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and its hosting beamline U41-PEAXIS at the BESSY II synchrotron are characterized. The beamline provides linearly polarized light from 180 eV to 1600 eV allowing for RIXS measurements in the range 200-1200 eV. The monochromator optics can be operated in different configurations to provide either high flux with up to 10(12) photons s(-1) within the focal spot at the sample or high energy resolution with a full width at half maximum of <40 meV at an incident photon energy of similar to 400 eV. The measured total energy resolution of the RIXS spectrometer is in very good agreement with theoretically predicted values obtained by ray-tracing simulations. PEAXIS features a 5 m-long RIXS spectrometer arm that can be continuously rotated about the sample position by 106 degrees within the horizontal photon scattering plane, thus enabling the study of momentum-transfer-dependent excitations.

The performance of the recently commissioned spectrometer PEAXIS for resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and its hosting beamline U41-PEAXIS at the BESSY II synchrotron are characterized. The beamline provides linearly polarized light from 180 eV to 1600 eV allowing for RIXS measurements in the range 200-1200 eV. The monochromator optics can be operated in different configurations to provide either high flux with up to 10(12) photons s(-1) within the focal spot at the sample or high energy resolution with a full width at half maximum of <40 meV at an incident photon energy of similar to 400 eV. The measured total energy resolution of the RIXS spectrometer is in very good agreement with theoretically predicted values obtained by ray-tracing simulations. PEAXIS features a 5 m-long RIXS spectrometer arm that can be continuously rotated about the sample position by 106 degrees within the horizontal photon scattering plane, thus enabling the study of momentum-transfer-dependent excitations. Selected scientific examples are presented to demonstrate the instrument capabilities, including measurements of excitations in single-crystalline NiO and in liquid acetone employing a fluid cell sample manipulator. Planned upgrades of the beamline and the RIXS spectrometer to further increase the energy resolution to similar to 100 meV at 1000 eV incident photon energy are discussed.

…