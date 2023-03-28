Priming creativity: Doing math reduces creativity and happiness whereas playing short online games enhance them
- Creative thinking is an indispensable cognitive skill that is becoming increasingly important. In the present research, we tested the impact of games on creativity and emotions in a between-subject online experiment with four conditions (N = 658). (1) participants played a simple puzzle game that allowed many solutions (priming divergent thinking); (2) participants played a short game that required one fitting solution (priming convergent thinking); (3) participants performed mental arithmetic; (4) passive control condition. Results show that divergent and convergent creativity were higher after playing games and lower after mental arithmetic. Positive emotions did not function as a mediator, even though they were also heightened after playing the games and lower after mental arithmetic. However, contrary to previous research, we found no direct effect of emotions, creative self-efficacy, and growth- vs. fixed on creative performance. We discuss practical implications for digital learning and application settings.
|Author details:
|Jennifer HaaseORCiD, Paul H. P. HanelORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2022.976459
|ISSN:
|2504-284X
|Title of parent work (German):
|Frontiers in Education
|Publisher:
|Frontiers
|Place of publishing:
|Lausanne, Schweiz
|Further contributing person(s):
|André Renz, Swathi Krishnaraja, Romy Hilbig
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/08/30
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/03/28
|Tag:
|happiness
creativity; enhancement; games; math; priming
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|14
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 154