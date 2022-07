Der Amicus Curiae im deutsch-französischen Vergleich – eine Untersuchung der Verwaltungsgerichtsbarkeit

In recent years, the amicus curiae, which has its roots in Anglo-American law, has found its way into the administrative court systems in Germany and France, albeit in different forms. From a comparative law perspective, the French administrative court system proves to be progressive, since the procedural instrument of amicus curiae is already legally standardized here - in contrast to the German legal situation. However, this progressiveness has not yet had a noticeable impact on third-party intervention practice, given that amicus curiae briefs are still a rarity across all administrative court instances in both countries. Since no generalizations about this legal practice are hence permitted, an analysis of the possible functional role of such amicus curiae briefs can only be based on theoretical considerations. According to these considerations, an informational function vis-à-vis the court with respect to questions of fact and law can clearly be affirmed. The procedural mechanism of amicus curiae intervention is also likely to

In recent years, the amicus curiae, which has its roots in Anglo-American law, has found its way into the administrative court systems in Germany and France, albeit in different forms. From a comparative law perspective, the French administrative court system proves to be progressive, since the procedural instrument of amicus curiae is already legally standardized here - in contrast to the German legal situation. However, this progressiveness has not yet had a noticeable impact on third-party intervention practice, given that amicus curiae briefs are still a rarity across all administrative court instances in both countries. Since no generalizations about this legal practice are hence permitted, an analysis of the possible functional role of such amicus curiae briefs can only be based on theoretical considerations. According to these considerations, an informational function vis-à-vis the court with respect to questions of fact and law can clearly be affirmed. The procedural mechanism of amicus curiae intervention is also likely to have an additional - albeit non-democratic - legitimizing potential for judicial decisions: By enabling social participation and thus at the same time embedding administrative court proceedings in the respective social context, it can contribute to enhanced social acceptance of the power of judges, which is under increasing pressure to justify itself.

