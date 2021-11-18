Are we good friends?
- Empirical studies already examined various facets of the friendship construct. Building on this, the present study examines the questions of how the number of friendships and their quality differ between students with and without SEN and whether a homophily-effect can be identified. The sample consists of 455 fourth-graders from 28 inclusive classes in Austria. The results indicate that students with SEN have fewer friends than students without SEN. Furthermore, students without SEN preferred peers without SEN as a friend. This homophily-effect was shown for students with SEN, too. However, students with and without SEN rated the quality of their friendships similarly and no interactions between the SEN status of oneself or of the friend was found for the quality of the friendship. The results show that, in the context of inclusion, the issue of friendship needs to be increasingly addressed to improve the situation of students with SEN.
|Lisa HoffmannORCiDGND, Jürgen WilbertORCiDGND, Mike LehoferORCiD, Susanne SchwabORCiDGND
|European Journal of Special Needs Education
|Friendship preferences and the quantity and quality of mutual friendships
|Taylor & Francis
|London
|Article
|English
|2019/10/14
|2020
|2021/11/18
|friendship; homophily; quality of friendship; social participation; sociometric nomination
|36
|4
|16
|Universität Potsdam
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 732