Langevin equation in complex media and anomalous diffusion

  • The problem of biological motion is a very intriguing and topical issue. Many efforts are being focused on the development of novel modelling approaches for the description of anomalous diffusion in biological systems, such as the very complex and heterogeneous cell environment. Nevertheless, many questions are still open, such as the joint manifestation of statistical features in agreement with different models that can also be somewhat alternative to each other, e.g. continuous time random walk and fractional Brownian motion. To overcome these limitations, we propose a stochastic diffusion model with additive noise and linear friction force (linear Langevin equation), thus involving the explicit modelling of velocity dynamics. The complexity of the medium is parametrized via a population of intensity parameters (relaxation time and diffusivity of velocity), thus introducing an additional randomness, in addition to white noise, in the particle's dynamics. We prove that, for proper distributions of these parameters, we can get bothThe problem of biological motion is a very intriguing and topical issue. Many efforts are being focused on the development of novel modelling approaches for the description of anomalous diffusion in biological systems, such as the very complex and heterogeneous cell environment. Nevertheless, many questions are still open, such as the joint manifestation of statistical features in agreement with different models that can also be somewhat alternative to each other, e.g. continuous time random walk and fractional Brownian motion. To overcome these limitations, we propose a stochastic diffusion model with additive noise and linear friction force (linear Langevin equation), thus involving the explicit modelling of velocity dynamics. The complexity of the medium is parametrized via a population of intensity parameters (relaxation time and diffusivity of velocity), thus introducing an additional randomness, in addition to white noise, in the particle's dynamics. We prove that, for proper distributions of these parameters, we can get both Gaussian anomalous diffusion, fractional diffusion and its generalizations.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Silvia Vitali, Vittoria SposiniORCiDGND, Oleksii SliusarenkoORCiD, Paolo ParadisiORCiD, Gastone Castellani, Gianni PagniniORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1098/rsif.2018.0282
ISSN:1742-5689
ISSN:1742-5662
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30158182
Title of parent work (English):Interface : journal of the Royal Society
Publisher:Royal Society
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/29
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:Gaussian processes; anomalous diffusion; biological transport; fractional Brownian motion; heterogeneous media; space-time fractional diffusion equation
Volume:15
Issue:145
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

