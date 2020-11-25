An Overview of the ‘National Multiplication Trainings’ Programme

Xia Qin, Marcel Faaß, Frank Niedermeier The article introduces the efforts exerted to initiate multiplication of the DIES training courses to a wider audience of higher education managers and academics in the target regions. The DIES ‘National Multiplication Trainings’ Programme has supported three cohorts of alumni teams so far to implement national training courses in the area of higher education leadership and management. The article sets the context of this publication and reflects on the main evaluation results of the programme implementation itself.