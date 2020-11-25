Schließen

An Overview of the ‘National Multiplication Trainings’ Programme

  • The article introduces the efforts exerted to initiate multiplication of the DIES training courses to a wider audience of higher education managers and academics in the target regions. The DIES ‘National Multiplication Trainings’ Programme has supported three cohorts of alumni teams so far to implement national training courses in the area of higher education leadership and management. The article sets the context of this publication and reflects on the main evaluation results of the programme implementation itself.

Download full text files

  • pbhf05_S17-35.pdfeng
    (1416KB)

    SHA-512:85f82ba20b73eaa1208da9fee5d2cd18109c7d686498b395fb4f222ad5ddf11acf01cadcd7dfe2b7e77cd37a011c5359a46a9ab79c86df0593b797c3751df897

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Xia Qin, Marcel FaaßGND, Frank NiedermeierORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-493344
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49334
ISBN:978-3-86956-496-8
ISSN:2192-1075
ISSN:2192-1083
Parent title (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/25
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/09
Tag:alumni work; capacity building; higher education leadership; higher education management; training multiplication
Issue:5
Page number:19
First page:17
Last Page:35
Source:Multipliers of Change : Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management / Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin (Eds.). - Potsdam : Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2020. - ISBN 978-3-86956-496-8 (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung ; 5). pp. 17-35
RVK - Regensburg classification:AL 33000, AL 50000, AL 17300
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Qualitätsentwicklung in Lehre und Studium (ZfQ)
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung, ISSN 2192-1083 / PBHSF (2020) 05
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo