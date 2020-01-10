Schließen

Spurious ergodicity breaking in normal and fractional Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process

  • The Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process is a stationary and ergodic Gaussian process, that is fully determined by its covariance function and mean. We show here that the generic definitions of the ensemble- and time-averaged mean squared displacements fail to capture these properties consistently, leading to a spurious ergodicity breaking. We propose to remedy this failure by redefining the mean squared displacements such that they reflect unambiguously the statistical properties of any stochastic process. In particular we study the effect of the initial condition in the Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process and its fractional extension. For the fractional Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process representing typical experimental situations in crowded environments such as living biological cells, we show that the stationarity of the process delicately depends on the initial condition.

Metadaten
Author:Yousof MardoukhiORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/ab950b
ISSN:1367-2630
Parent Title (English):New Journal of Physics
Publisher:IOP
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/01/10
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/08/27
Tag:Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process; ensemble and time averaged mean squared displacement; stationary stochastic process
Volume:22
Pagenumber:18
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 981
Notes extern:This article is part of this cumulative dissertation

