PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany = Jewish Families and Kinship in the Early Modern and Modern Eras

  The Jewish family has been the subject of much admiration and analysis, criticism and myth-making, not just but especially in modern times. As a field of inquiry, its place is at the intersection – or in the shadow – of the great topics in Jewish Studies and its contributing disciplines. Among them are the modernization and privatization of Judaism and Jewish life; integration and distinctiveness of Jews as individuals and as a group; gender roles and education. These and related questions have been the focus of modern Jewish family research, which took shape as a discipline in the 1910s. This issue of PaRDeS traces the origins of academic Jewish family research and takes stock of its development over a century, with its ruptures that have added to the importance of familial roots and continuities. A special section retrieves the founder of the field, Arthur Czellitzer (1871–1943), his biography and work from oblivion and places him in the context of early 20th-century science and Jewish life. The articles on current questions of Jewish family history reflect the topic's potential for shedding new light on key questions in Jewish Studies past and present. Their thematic range – from 13th-century Yiddish Arthurian romances via family-based business practices in 19th-century Hungary and Germany, to concepts of Jewish parenthood in Imperial Russia – illustrates the broad interest in Jewish family research as a paradigm for early modern and modern Jewish Studies.

Author:Mirjam ThulinGND, Markus KrahGND, Bernd GausemeierGND, Frank Mecklenburg, Annegret OehmeGND, Máté Tamás, Lisa GerlachGND, Viktoria Gräbe, Michael WermkeGND, Ekaterina Oleshkevich, Rafael D. ArnoldORCiDGND, Stephan WendehorstGND, Susanne TalabardonGND, Devi Mays, Ann Arbor, Judith Müller, Yaakov Herskovitz, Katja GarloffGND, Katharina von KellenbachGND, Marcus Held, Karl Erich GrözingerGND
Parent Title (English):Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
Parent Title (German):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Editor:Mirjam Thulin, Markus Krah, Bianca Pick
Document Type:Part of Periodical
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/16
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/16
