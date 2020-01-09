Model reduction of mechanism-based pharmacodynamic models and its link to classical drug effect models
Modellreduktion von mechanistischen pharmacodynamischen Modellen und deren Verbindung zu klassischen Wirkstoff-Effekt-Modellen
Continuous insight into biological processes has led to the development of large-scale, mechanistic systems biology models of pharmacologically relevant networks. While these models are typically designed to study the impact of diverse stimuli or perturbations on multiple system variables, the focus in pharmacological research is often on a specific input, e.g., the dose of a drug, and a specific output related to the drug effect or response in terms of some surrogate marker. To study a chosen input-output pair, the complexity of the interactions as well as the size of the models hinders easy access and understanding of the details of the input-output relationship. The objective of this thesis is the development of a mathematical approach, in specific a model reduction technique, that allows (i) to quantify the importance of the different state variables for a given input-output relationship, and (ii) to reduce the dynamics to its essential features -- allowing for a physiological interpretation of state variables as well as parameter estimation in the statistical analysis of clinical data. We develop a model reduction technique using a control theoretic setting by first defining a novel type of time-limited controllability and observability gramians for nonlinear systems. We then show the superiority of the time-limited generalised gramians for nonlinear systems in the context of balanced truncation for a benchmark system from control theory. The concept of time-limited controllability and observability gramians is subsequently used to introduce a state and time-dependent quantity called the input-response (ir) index that quantifies the importance of state variables for a given input-response relationship at a particular time. We subsequently link our approach to sensitivity analysis, thus, enabling for the first time the use of sensitivity coefficients for state space reduction. The sensitivity based ir-indices are given as a product of two sensitivity coefficients. This allows not only for a computational more efficient calculation but also for a clear distinction of the extent to which the input impacts a state variable and the extent to which a state variable impacts the output. The ir-indices give insight into the coordinated action of specific state variables for a chosen input-response relationship. Our developed model reduction technique results in reduced models that still allow for a mechanistic interpretation in terms of the quantities/state variables of the original system, which is a key requirement in the field of systems pharmacology and systems biology and distinguished the reduced models from so-called empirical drug effect models. The ir-indices are explicitly defined with respect to a reference trajectory and thereby dependent on the initial state (this is an important feature of the measure). This is demonstrated for an example from the field of systems pharmacology, showing that the reduced models are very informative in their ability to detect (genetic) deficiencies in certain physiological entities. Comparing our novel model reduction technique to the already existing techniques shows its superiority. The novel input-response index as a measure of the importance of state variables provides a powerful tool for understanding the complex dynamics of large-scale systems in the context of a specific drug-response relationship. Furthermore, the indices provide a means for a very efficient model order reduction and, thus, an important step towards translating insight from biological processes incorporated in detailed systems pharmacology models into the population analysis of clinical data.
Die kontinuierliche Erforschung von biologischen Prozessen hat zur Entwicklung umfangreicher, mechanistischer systembiologischer Modelle von pharmakologisch relevanten Netzwerken beigetragen. Während diese Modelle in der Regel darauf ausgelegt sind, die Auswirkung von Stimuli oder Störungen auf die Systemdynamik zu untersuchen, liegt der Fokus in der pharmakologis- chen Forschung häufig auf einer bestimmten Kontrolle, z.B. der Dosis eines Wirkstoffes, und einer bestimmten Ausgangsgröße, welche in Bezug steht zu dem Wirkstoff-Effekt oder das Ansprechen auf einen Wirkstoff über einen Surrogatmarker. Die Untersuchung und ein einfaches Verständnis einer spezifischen Eingabe-Ausgabe-Beziehung wird durch die Komplexität der Interaktionen sowie der Größe des Modells erschwert. Das Ziel dieser vorliegenden Arbeit ist die Entwicklung eines mathematischen Ansatzes, insbesondere eines Modellreduktionsverfahrens, der es ermöglicht, (i) die Bedeutung der verschiedenen Zustandsvariablen für eine gegebene Eingabe-Ausgabe-Beziehung zu quantifizieren, und (ii) die Dynamik des Systems auf seine wesentlichen Merkmale zu reduzieren, während gleichzeitig die physiologische Interpretierbarkeit von Zustandsvariablen sowie eine Parameterschätzung im Rahmen von einer statistischen Analyse klinischer Daten ermöglicht wird. Unter Verwendung eines kontrolltheoretischen Settings entwickeln wir eine Modellreduktionstechnik, indem wir vorerst einen neuartigen Typ von zeitlich begrenzten Kontrolllierbarkeits- und Beobachtbarkeitsgramian für nichtlineare Systeme definieren. Die Untersuchung und ein einfaches Verständnis einer spezifischen Eingabe-Ausgabe-Beziehung wird durch die Komplexität der Interaktionen sowie der Größe des Modells erschwert. Das Ziel dieser vorliegenden Arbeit ist die Entwicklung eines mathematischen Ansatzes, insbesondere eines Modellreduktionsverfahrens, der es ermöglicht, (i) die Bedeutung der verschiedenen Zustandsvariablen für eine gegebene Eingabe-Ausgabe-Beziehung zu quantifizieren, und (ii) die Dynamik des Systems auf seine wesentlichen Merkmale zu reduzieren, während gleichzeitig die physiologische Interpretierbarkeit von Zustandsvariablen sowie eine Parameterschätzung im Rahmen von einer statistischen Analyse klinischer Daten ermöglicht wird. Unter Verwendung eines kontrolltheoretischen Settings entwickeln wir eine Modellreduktionstechnik, indem wir vorerst einen neuartigen Typ von zeitlich begrenzten Kontrolllierbarkeits- und Beobachtbarkeitsgramian für nichtlineare Systeme definieren. Anschließend zeigen wir die Überlegenkeit der zeitlich begrenzten verallgemeinerten Gramian für nichtlineare Systeme im Kontext von Balanced Truncation am Beispiel eines Benchmark-Systems aus der Kontrolltheorie. Wir nutzten das Konzept der zeitlich begrenzten Kontrolllierbarkeits- und Beobachtbarkeitsgramian, um eine neue Zustands- und zeitabhängige Größe, die als Input-Response (IR-) Index bezeichnet wird, einzuführen. Dieser Index quantifiziert die Bedeutung von Zustandsvariablen zu einem bestimmten Zeitpunkt für eine bestimmte Eingabe-Ausgabe-Beziehung. Schließlich verknüpfen wir unseren Ansatz mit der Sensitivitätsanalyse und ermöglichen so erstmals die Verwendung von Sensitivitätskoeffizienten im Rahmen der Reduktion des Zustandsraumes. Wir erhalten die sensitivitätsbasierten IR-Indizes als Produkt zweier Sensitivitätskoeffizienten. Dies ermöglicht nicht nur eine effizientere Berechnung, sondern auch eine klare Unterscheidung, inwieweit die Eingabe eine Zustandsvariable beeinflusst und inwieweit eine Zustandsvariable die Ausgabe beeinflusst. Mit Hilfe der IR-Indizes erhalten wir einen Einblick in den koordinierten Ablauf der Aktivierung von spezifischen Zustandsvariablen für eine ausgewählte Eingabe-Ausgabe-Beziehung. Unser entwickeltes Modellreduktionsverfahren resultiert in reduzierten Modelle, welche eine mechanistische Interpretation hinsichtlich der Originalgrößen und Zustandsvariablen des Ursprungssystems zulassen. Dies war eine wichtige Anforderung an das Verfahren von Seiten der Systempharmakologie und -biologie. Die reduzierten Modelle unterscheiden sich damit wesentlich von den so genannten empirischen Wirkstoff-Effekt-Modellen. Die IR-Indizes sind explizit in Bezug auf eine Referenzlösung definiert und damit vom Anfangszustand abhängig (dies ist ein wichtiges Merkmal der Indizes). Wir zeigen anhand eines Beispiels aus dem Bereich der Systempharmakologie, dass die reduzierten Modelle sehr aussagekräftig sind, um (genetische) Mängel in bestimmten physiologischen Einheiten festzustellen. Der Vergleich unseres neuartigen Modellreduktionsverfahrens mit den bereits vorhandenen Verfahren zeigt dessen Überlegenheit. Der neuartige IR-Index als Maß für die Wichtigkeit von Zustandsvariablen bietet ein leistungsfähiges mathematisches Werkzeug zum Verständnis und der Analyse der komplexen Dynamik von großen Systemen im Kontext einer bestimmten Wirkstoff-Effekt-Beziehung. Darüber hinaus sind die Indizes eine wichtige Grundlage für das eingeführte und sehr effiziente Modellreduktionsverfahren. Insgesamt stellt dies einen wichtigen Schritt zur Nutzung von Erkenntnissen über biologische Prozesse in Form von detaillierten systempharmakologischen Modellen in der Populationsanalyse klinischer Daten dar.…
|Author:
|Jane KnöchelORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-440598
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44059
|Referee:
|Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Carsten HartmannGND, Thorsten LehrGND
|Advisor:
|Wilhelm Huisinga, Charlotte Kloft
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/12/06
|Release Date:
|2020/01/07
|Tag:
|Kontrolltheorie; Modellreduktion; Systempharmakologie; komplexe mechanistische Systeme
control theory; large-scale mechanistic systems; model order reduction; systems pharmacology
|Pagenumber:
|vii, 147
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|SK 950, SK 960, VC 6257
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|MSC Classification:
|93-XX SYSTEMS THEORY; CONTROL (For optimal control, see 49-XX)
|JEL Classification:
|C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International