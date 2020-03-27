Spektrum Patholinguistik Band 12. Schwerpunktthema: Weg(e) mit dem Stottern: Therapie und Selbsthilfe für Kinder und Erwachsene

Claudia Iven, Bernd Hansen, Kristina Anders, Andreas Starke, Kirsten Richardt, Holger Prüß, Martina El Meskioui, Tobias Haase, Lea Mahlberg, Lea Wiehe, Carola de Beer, Rebekka Niepelt Karampamapa, Andrea Hofmann, Nicole Stadie, Sandra Hanne, Jenny Thomson, Blanca Schäfer, Clara Huttenlauch, Isabell Wartenburger, Katharina Weiland, Anke Wirsam, Julia Hartung, Michael Wahl, Julia Unger, Anke Buschmann, Martin Seefeld, Anita Bethge, Nora Fieder, Rasha Abdel Rahman, Iman Nousair, Annegret Klassert, Caroline Wellmann, Rahel Verbree, Jacolien van Rij, Simone Sprenger, Anna Luisa Mähl, Kathleen Schneider, Anne Kutz, Hella Kaps, Ulrike Frank, Sophie Brekeller, Katja Ryll
- Das 12. Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik mit dem Schwerpunktthema »Weg(e) mit dem Stottern: Therapie und Selbsthilfe für Kinder und Erwachsene« fand am 24.11.2018 in Potsdam statt. Das Herbsttreffen wird seit 2007 jährlich vom Verband für Patholinguistik e.V. (vpl) durchgeführt. Der vorliegende Tagungsband beinhaltet die Vorträge zum Schwerpunktthema sowie Beiträge der Posterpräsentationen zu weiteren Themen aus der sprachtherapeutischen Forschung und Praxis.
- The Twelfth Autumn Meeting Patholinguistics (Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik) with its main topic »Away/A way with stuttering: Therapy and self-help for children and adults« took place in Potsdam on November 24 2018. This annual meeting has been organised since 2007 by the Association for Patholinguistics (Verband für Patholinguistik e.V./vpl). The present proceedings contain all talks on the main topic as well as contributions from the poster session covering a broad range of areas in speech/language therapy research and practice.
Metadaten
|Author:
|Claudia IvenGND, Bernd HansenGND, Kristina Anders, Andreas Starke, Kirsten Richardt, Holger Prüß, Martina El Meskioui, Tobias HaaseGND, Lea Mahlberg, Lea Wiehe, Carola de Beer, Rebekka Niepelt Karampamapa, Andrea Hofmann, Nicole StadieGND, Sandra HanneGND, Jenny ThomsonORCiDGND, Blanca SchäferGND, Clara Huttenlauch, Isabell WartenburgerORCiDGND, Katharina WeilandGND, Anke Wirsam, Julia Hartung, Michael WahlGND, Julia Unger, Anke BuschmannGND, Martin Seefeld, Anita Bethge, Nora Fieder, Rasha Abdel RahmanGND, Iman Nousair, Annegret KlassertGND, Caroline Wellmann, Rahel Verbree, Jacolien van RijGND, Simone Sprenger, Anna Luisa Mähl, Kathleen Schneider, Anne Kutz, Hella Kaps, Ulrike Frank, Sophie Brekeller, Katja Ryll
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437002
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43700
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-479-1
|ISSN:
|1866-9085
|ISSN:
|1866-9433
|Parent Title (German):
|Spektrum Patholinguistik
|Series (Serial Number):
|Spektrum Patholinguistik (12)
|Editor:
|Sarah Breitenstein, Juliane Burmester, Özlem Yetim, Tom Fritzsche
|Document Type:
|Part of Periodical
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/03/27
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/03/27
|Tag:
|Patholinguistik; Redeflussstörungen; Selbsthilfe; Sprachtherapie; Stottern
fluency disorder; patholinguistics; self-help; speech/language therapy; stuttering
|Issue:
|12
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|EQ 4610
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|Extern / Verband für Patholinguistik e. V. (vpl)
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433 / 12 (2020)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International