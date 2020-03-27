Schließen

Spektrum Patholinguistik Band 12. Schwerpunktthema: Weg(e) mit dem Stottern: Therapie und Selbsthilfe für Kinder und Erwachsene

  • Das 12. Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik mit dem Schwerpunktthema »Weg(e) mit dem Stottern: Therapie und Selbsthilfe für Kinder und Erwachsene« fand am 24.11.2018 in Potsdam statt. Das Herbsttreffen wird seit 2007 jährlich vom Verband für Patholinguistik e.V. (vpl) durchgeführt. Der vorliegende Tagungsband beinhaltet die Vorträge zum Schwerpunktthema sowie Beiträge der Posterpräsentationen zu weiteren Themen aus der sprachtherapeutischen Forschung und Praxis.
  • The Twelfth Autumn Meeting Patholinguistics (Herbsttreffen Patholinguistik) with its main topic »Away/A way with stuttering: Therapy and self-help for children and adults« took place in Potsdam on November 24 2018. This annual meeting has been organised since 2007 by the Association for Patholinguistics (Verband für Patholinguistik e.V./vpl). The present proceedings contain all talks on the main topic as well as contributions from the poster session covering a broad range of areas in speech/language therapy research and practice.

2020-03-27
