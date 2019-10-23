Schließen

Antecedent access mechanisms in pronoun processing

  • Previous cross-modal priming studies showed that lexical decisions to words after a pronoun were facilitated when these words were semantically related to the pronoun’s antecedent. These studies suggested that semantic priming effectively measured antecedent retrieval during coreference. We examined whether these effects extended to implicit reading comprehension using the N400 response. The results of three experiments did not yield strong evidence of semantic facilitation due to coreference. Further, the comparison with two additional experiments showed that N400 facilitation effects were reduced in sentences (vs. word pair paradigms) and were modulated by the case morphology of the prime word. We propose that priming effects in cross-modal experiments may have resulted from task-related strategies. More generally, the impact of sentence context and morphological information on priming effects suggests that they may depend on the extent to which the upcoming input is predicted, rather than automatic spreading activation betweenPrevious cross-modal priming studies showed that lexical decisions to words after a pronoun were facilitated when these words were semantically related to the pronoun’s antecedent. These studies suggested that semantic priming effectively measured antecedent retrieval during coreference. We examined whether these effects extended to implicit reading comprehension using the N400 response. The results of three experiments did not yield strong evidence of semantic facilitation due to coreference. Further, the comparison with two additional experiments showed that N400 facilitation effects were reduced in sentences (vs. word pair paradigms) and were modulated by the case morphology of the prime word. We propose that priming effects in cross-modal experiments may have resulted from task-related strategies. More generally, the impact of sentence context and morphological information on priming effects suggests that they may depend on the extent to which the upcoming input is predicted, rather than automatic spreading activation between semantically related words.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr568.pdfeng
    (2611KB)

    SHA-1: 68d203f4ff8f42f5a5d38d2a21879170f6d04395

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sol LagoORCiD, Anna NamystORCiD, Lena A. JägerORCiDGND, Ellen Lau
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-433237
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43323
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):evidence from the N400
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (568)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/23
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/23
Tag:N400; coreference; event-related potentials; semantic priming; sentence comprehension
Issue:568
Pagenumber:22
First Page:641
Last Page:661
Source:Language, Cognition and Neuroscience 34 (2019) 5, S. 641-661 DOI: 10.1080/23273798.2019.1566561
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo