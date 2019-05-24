Impact of climate change effects on diversity and function of pelagic heterotrophic bacteria studied in large-scale mesocosm facilities

The unprecedented increase in atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHG) by anthropogenic activities since the Industrial Revolution impacts on various earth system processes, commonly referred to as `climate change´ (CC). CC faces aquatic ecosystems with extreme abiotic perturbations that potentially alter the interrelations between functional autotrophic and heterotrophic plankton groups. These relations, however, modulate biogeochemical cycling and mediate the functioning of aquatic ecosystems as C sources or sinks to the atmosphere. The aim of this thesis was therefore to investigate how different aspects of CC influence community composition and functioning of pelagic heterotrophic bacteria. These organisms constitute a major component of biogeochemical cycling and largely determine the balance between autotrophic and heterotrophic processes. Due to the vast amount of potential CC impacts, this thesis focuses on the following two aspects: (1) Increased exchange of CO2 across the

The unprecedented increase in atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHG) by anthropogenic activities since the Industrial Revolution impacts on various earth system processes, commonly referred to as `climate change´ (CC). CC faces aquatic ecosystems with extreme abiotic perturbations that potentially alter the interrelations between functional autotrophic and heterotrophic plankton groups. These relations, however, modulate biogeochemical cycling and mediate the functioning of aquatic ecosystems as C sources or sinks to the atmosphere. The aim of this thesis was therefore to investigate how different aspects of CC influence community composition and functioning of pelagic heterotrophic bacteria. These organisms constitute a major component of biogeochemical cycling and largely determine the balance between autotrophic and heterotrophic processes. Due to the vast amount of potential CC impacts, this thesis focuses on the following two aspects: (1) Increased exchange of CO2 across the atmosphere-water interface and reaction of CO2 with seawater leads to profound shifts in seawater carbonate chemistry, commonly termed as `ocean acidification´ (OA), with consequences for organism physiology and the availability of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) in seawater. (2) The increase in atmospheric GHG concentration impacts on the efficiency with which the Earth cools to space, affecting global surface temperature and climate. With ongoing CC, shifts in frequency and severity of episodic weather events, such as storms, are expected that in particular might affect lake ecosystems by disrupting thermal summer stratification. Both aspects of CC were studied at the ecosystem-level in large-volume mesocosm experiments by using the Kiel Off-shore Mesocosms for Future Ocean Simulations (KOSMOS) deployed at different coastal marine locations, and the LakeLab facility in Lake Stechlin. We evaluated the impact of OA on heterotrophic bacterial metabolism in a brackish coastal ecosystem during low-nutrient summer months in the Baltic Sea. There are several in situ experiments that already assessed potential OA-induced changes in natural plankton communities at diverse spatial and seasonal conditions. However, most studies were performed at high phytoplankton biomass conditions, partly provoked by nutrient amendments. Our study highlights potential OA effects at low-nutrient conditions that are representative for most parts of the ocean and of particular interest in current OA research. The results suggest that during extended periods at low-nutrient concentrations, increasing pCO2 levels indirectly impact the growth balance of heterotrophic bacteria via trophic bacteria-phytoplankton interactions and shift the ecosystem to a more autotrophic system. Further work investigated how OA affects heterotrophic bacterial dissolved organic matter (DOM) transformation in two mesocsom studies, performed at different nutrient conditions. We observed similar succession patterns for individual compound pools during a phytoplankton bloom and subsequent accumulation of these compounds irrespective of the pCO2 treatment. Our results indicate that OA-induced changes in the dynamics of bacterial DOM transformation and potential impacts on DOM quality are unlikely. In addition, there have been no indications that in dependence of nutrient conditions, different amounts of photosynthetic organic matter are channelled into the more recalcitrant DOM pool. This provides novel insights into the general dynamics of the marine DOM pool. A fourth enclosure experiment in oligo-mesotrophic Lake Stechlin assessed the impact of a severe summer storm on lake bacterial communities during thermal stratification by artificially mixing. Mixing disrupted and lowered the thermocline, increasing the upper mixed layer and substantially changed water physical-chemical variables. Deep water entrainment and associated changes in water physical-chemical variables significantly affected relative bacterial abundances for about one week. Afterwards a pronounced cyanobacterial bloom developed in response to mixing which affected community assembly of heterotrophic bacteria. Colonization and mineralization of senescent phytoplankton cells by heterotrophic bacteria largely determined C-sequestration to the sediment. About six weeks after mixing, bacterial communities and measured activity parameters converged to control conditions. As such, summer storms have the potential to affect bacterial communities for a prolonged period during summer stratification. The results highlight effects on community assembly and heterotrophic bacterial metabolism that are associated to entrainment of deep water into the mixed water layer and assess consequences of an episodic disturbance event for the coupling between bacterial metabolism and autochthonous DOM production in large volume clear-water lakes. Altogether, this doctoral thesis reveales substantial sensitivities of heterotrophic bacterial metabolism and community structure in response to OA and a simulated summer storm event, which should be considered when assessing the impact of climate change on marine and lake ecosystems.

