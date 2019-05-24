Impact of climate change effects on diversity and function of pelagic heterotrophic bacteria studied in large-scale mesocosm facilities
Studien zum Einfluss des Klimawandels auf die Diversität und Funktion pelagischer heterotropher Bakterien in Mesokosmen
- The unprecedented increase in atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHG) by anthropogenic activities since the Industrial Revolution impacts on various earth system processes, commonly referred to as `climate change´ (CC). CC faces aquatic ecosystems with extreme abiotic perturbations that potentially alter the interrelations between functional autotrophic and heterotrophic plankton groups. These relations, however, modulate biogeochemical cycling and mediate the functioning of aquatic ecosystems as C sources or sinks to the atmosphere. The aim of this thesis was therefore to investigate how different aspects of CC influence community composition and functioning of pelagic heterotrophic bacteria. These organisms constitute a major component of biogeochemical cycling and largely determine the balance between autotrophic and heterotrophic processes. Due to the vast amount of potential CC impacts, this thesis focuses on the following two aspects: (1) Increased exchange of CO2 across the These organisms constitute a major component of biogeochemical cycling and largely determine the balance between autotrophic and heterotrophic processes. Due to the vast amount of potential CC impacts, this thesis focuses on the following two aspects: (1) Increased exchange of CO2 across the atmosphere-water interface and reaction of CO2 with seawater leads to profound shifts in seawater carbonate chemistry, commonly termed as `ocean acidification´ (OA), with consequences for organism physiology and the availability of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) in seawater. (2) The increase in atmospheric GHG concentration impacts on the efficiency with which the Earth cools to space, affecting global surface temperature and climate. With ongoing CC, shifts in frequency and severity of episodic weather events, such as storms, are expected that in particular might affect lake ecosystems by disrupting thermal summer stratification. Both aspects of CC were studied at the ecosystem-level in large-volume mesocosm experiments by using the Kiel Off-shore Mesocosms for Future Ocean Simulations (KOSMOS) deployed at different coastal marine locations, and the LakeLab facility in Lake Stechlin. We evaluated the impact of OA on heterotrophic bacterial metabolism in a brackish coastal ecosystem during low-nutrient summer months in the Baltic Sea. There are several in situ experiments that already assessed potential OA-induced changes in natural plankton communities at diverse spatial and seasonal conditions. However, most studies were performed at high phytoplankton biomass conditions, partly provoked by nutrient amendments. Our study highlights potential OA effects at low-nutrient conditions that are representative for most parts of the ocean and of particular interest in current OA research. The results suggest that during extended periods at low-nutrient concentrations, increasing pCO2 levels indirectly impact the growth balance of heterotrophic bacteria via trophic bacteria-phytoplankton interactions and shift the ecosystem to a more autotrophic system. Further work investigated how OA affects heterotrophic bacterial dissolved organic matter (DOM) transformation in two mesocsom studies, performed at different nutrient conditions. We observed similar succession patterns for individual compound pools during a phytoplankton bloom and subsequent accumulation of these compounds irrespective of the pCO2 treatment. Our results indicate that OA-induced changes in the dynamics of bacterial DOM transformation and potential impacts on DOM quality are unlikely. In addition, there have been no indications that in dependence of nutrient conditions, different amounts of photosynthetic organic matter are channelled into the more recalcitrant DOM pool. This provides novel insights into the general dynamics of the marine DOM pool. A fourth enclosure experiment in oligo-mesotrophic Lake Stechlin assessed the impact of a severe summer storm on lake bacterial communities during thermal stratification by artificially mixing. Mixing disrupted and lowered the thermocline, increasing the upper mixed layer and substantially changed water physical-chemical variables. Deep water entrainment and associated changes in water physical-chemical variables significantly affected relative bacterial abundances for about one week. Afterwards a pronounced cyanobacterial bloom developed in response to mixing which affected community assembly of heterotrophic bacteria. Colonization and mineralization of senescent phytoplankton cells by heterotrophic bacteria largely determined C-sequestration to the sediment. About six weeks after mixing, bacterial communities and measured activity parameters converged to control conditions. As such, summer storms have the potential to affect bacterial communities for a prolonged period during summer stratification. The results highlight effects on community assembly and heterotrophic bacterial metabolism that are associated to entrainment of deep water into the mixed water layer and assess consequences of an episodic disturbance event for the coupling between bacterial metabolism and autochthonous DOM production in large volume clear-water lakes. Altogether, this doctoral thesis reveales substantial sensitivities of heterotrophic bacterial metabolism and community structure in response to OA and a simulated summer storm event, which should be considered when assessing the impact of climate change on marine and lake ecosystems.…
Wetterereignissen (z.B. Stürme) verstärken wird. Insbesondere Sommer-Stürme sind dabei in der Lage die sommerliche Temperaturschichtung der Wassersäule in Seen zu zerstören. Beide Effekte des Klimawandels können weitreichende Auswirkungen auf Wasserchemie/-physik sowie die Verteilung von Organismen haben, was mittels Mesokosmen simuliert wurde. Dabei untersuchten wir den Einfluss der Ozeanversauerung auf heterotrophe bakterielle Prozesse in der Ostsee bei geringen Konzentrationen an gelösten Nährstoffen. Unsere Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Ozeanversauerungseffekte in Kombination mit Nährstofflimitation indirekt das Wachstum von heterotrophen Bakterien durch veränderte trophische Interaktionen beeinflussen können und potentiell zu einer Erhöhung der Autotrophie des Ökosystems führen. In einer weiteren Studie analysierten wir, wie Ozeanversauerung die Umsetzung und Qualität gelösten organischen Materials (DOM) durch heterotrophe Bakterien beeinflussen kann. Die Ergebnisse weisen jedoch darauf hin, dass Änderungen in der DOM-Qualität durch heterotrophe bakterielle Prozesse mit zunehmender Ozeanversauerung unwahrscheinlich sind. Desweiteren wurde der Einfluss eines starken Sommer-Sturmes auf den stratifizierten, oligotroph-mesotrophen Stechlinsee simuliert. Mittels oberflächlicher Durchmischung in Mesokosmen wurde die bestehende Thermokline zerstört und die durchmischte Oberflächenwasserschicht vergrößert. Dies änderte die physikalischen und chemischen Gradienten innerhalb der Wassersäule. Effekte der Einmischung von Tiefenwasser änderten in der Folge die Zusammensetzung der bakteriellen Gemeinschaftsstruktur und stimulierten das Wachstum filamentöser Cyanobakterien, die zu einer Cyanobakterien-Blüte führte und so maßgeblich die metabolischen Prozesse von heterotrophen Bakterien bestimmte. Unsere Studie gibt ein mechanistisches Verständnis, wie Sommer-Stürme bakterielle Gemeinschaften und Prozesse für längere Zeit während der sommerlichen Stratifizierung beeinflussen können. Die in dieser Arbeit präsentierten Ergebnisse zeigen Veränderungen bakterieller Gemeinschaften und Prozesse, welche mit dem einhergehenden Klimawandel erwartet werden können. Diese sollten bei Beurteilung klimarelevanter Fragen hinsichtlich eines zukünftigen Gewässer-managements Berücksichtigung finden.
|Author:
|Thomas HornickORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428936
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42893
|Referee:
|Hans-Peter GroßartORCiDGND, Maren VoßORCiDGND, Karlheinz AltendorfGND
|Advisor:
|Hans-Peter Großart
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/03/11
|Release Date:
|2019/05/24
|Tag:
|Gewässerökologie; Klimawandel; Ozeanversauerung
climate change; heterotrophic bacteria; ocean acidification
|Pagenumber:
|199
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht