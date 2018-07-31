Schließen

Language control abilities of late bilinguals

  • Although all bilinguals encounter cross-language interference (CLI), some bilinguals are more susceptible to interference than others. Here, we report on language performance of late bilinguals (Russian/German) on two bilingual tasks (interview, verbal fluency), their language use and switching habits. The only between-group difference was CLI: one group consistently produced significantly more errors of CLI on both tasks than the other (thereby replicating our findings from a bilingual picture naming task). This striking group difference in language control ability can only be explained by differences in cognitive control, not in language proficiency or language mode.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Julia FestmanORCiDGND
URN:http://nbn-resolving.de/urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413930
Parent Title (English):Bilingualism: Language and Cognition
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (459)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/31
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/31
Tag:error analysis; interference; language control; language mode; language proficiency; switching attitude
Pagenumber:14
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition Vol. 15, No.3 (2012) ; DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S1366728911000344
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo