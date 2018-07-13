A blueprint for successful peacekeeping?
- On 6 June 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon to fight the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). Between August 1982 and February 1984, the US, France, Britain and Italy deployed a Multinational Force (MNF) to Beirut. Its task was to act as an interposition force to bolster the government and to bring peace to the people. The mission is often forgotten or merely remembered in context with the bombing of US Marines’ barracks. However, an analysis of the Italian contingent shows that the MNF was not doomed to fail and could accomplish its task when operational and diplomatic efforts were coordinated. The Italian commander in Beirut, General Franco Angioni, followed a successful approach that sustained neutrality, respectful behaviour and minimal force, which resulted in a qualified success of the Italian efforts.
|Bastian Matteo Scianna
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412937
|The International History Review
|the Italians in Beirut (Lebanon), 1982–1984
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (143)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/07/13
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/07/13
|Beirut; Italy; Lebanon; Middle East; peacekeeping
|24
|The International History Review (2018) S. 1–23 DOI: 10.1080/07075332.2018.1431804
|Philosophische Fakultät
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International