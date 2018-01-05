Proceedings of the 10th Ph.D. Retreat of the HPI Research School on Service-oriented Systems Engineering
- Design and Implementation of service-oriented architectures imposes a huge number of research questions from the fields of software engineering, system analysis and modeling, adaptability, and application integration. Component orientation and web services are two approaches for design and realization of complex web-based system. Both approaches allow for dynamic application adaptation as well as integration of enterprise application. Commonly used technologies, such as J2EE and .NET, form de facto standards for the realization of complex distributed systems. Evolution of component systems has lead to web services and service-based architectures. This has been manifested in a multitude of industry standards and initiatives such as XML, WSDL UDDI, SOAP, etc. All these achievements lead to a new and promising paradigm in IT systems engineering which proposes to design complex software solutions as collaboration of contractually defined software services. Service-Oriented Systems Engineering represents a symbiosis of best practicesDesign and Implementation of service-oriented architectures imposes a huge number of research questions from the fields of software engineering, system analysis and modeling, adaptability, and application integration. Component orientation and web services are two approaches for design and realization of complex web-based system. Both approaches allow for dynamic application adaptation as well as integration of enterprise application. Commonly used technologies, such as J2EE and .NET, form de facto standards for the realization of complex distributed systems. Evolution of component systems has lead to web services and service-based architectures. This has been manifested in a multitude of industry standards and initiatives such as XML, WSDL UDDI, SOAP, etc. All these achievements lead to a new and promising paradigm in IT systems engineering which proposes to design complex software solutions as collaboration of contractually defined software services. Service-Oriented Systems Engineering represents a symbiosis of best practices in object-orientation, component-based development, distributed computing, and business process management. It provides integration of business and IT concerns. The annual Ph.D. Retreat of the Research School provides each member the opportunity to present his/her current state of their research and to give an outline of a prospective Ph.D. thesis. Due to the interdisciplinary structure of the research school, this technical report covers a wide range of topics. These include but are not limited to: Human Computer Interaction and Computer Vision as Service; Service-oriented Geovisualization Systems; Algorithm Engineering for Service-oriented Systems; Modeling and Verification of Self-adaptive Service-oriented Systems; Tools and Methods for Software Engineering in Service-oriented Systems; Security Engineering of Service-based IT Systems; Service-oriented Information Systems; Evolutionary Transition of Enterprise Applications to Service Orientation; Operating System Abstractions for Service-oriented Computing; and Services Specification, Composition, and Enactment.…
- Der Entwurf und die Realisierung dienstbasierender Architekturen wirft eine Vielzahl von Forschungsfragestellungen aus den Gebieten der Softwaretechnik, der Systemmodellierung und -analyse, sowie der Adaptierbarkeit und Integration von Applikationen auf. Komponentenorientierung und WebServices sind zwei Ansätze für den effizienten Entwurf und die Realisierung komplexer Web-basierender Systeme. Sie ermöglichen die Reaktion auf wechselnde Anforderungen ebenso, wie die Integration großer komplexer Softwaresysteme. Heute übliche Technologien, wie J2EE und .NET, sind de facto Standards für die Entwicklung großer verteilter Systeme. Die Evolution solcher Komponentensysteme führt über WebServices zu dienstbasierenden Architekturen. Dies manifestiert sich in einer Vielzahl von Industriestandards und Initiativen wie XML, WSDL, UDDI, SOAP. All diese Schritte führen letztlich zu einem neuen, vielversprechenden Paradigma für IT Systeme, nach dem komplexe Softwarelösungen durch die Integration vertraglich vereinbarterDer Entwurf und die Realisierung dienstbasierender Architekturen wirft eine Vielzahl von Forschungsfragestellungen aus den Gebieten der Softwaretechnik, der Systemmodellierung und -analyse, sowie der Adaptierbarkeit und Integration von Applikationen auf. Komponentenorientierung und WebServices sind zwei Ansätze für den effizienten Entwurf und die Realisierung komplexer Web-basierender Systeme. Sie ermöglichen die Reaktion auf wechselnde Anforderungen ebenso, wie die Integration großer komplexer Softwaresysteme. Heute übliche Technologien, wie J2EE und .NET, sind de facto Standards für die Entwicklung großer verteilter Systeme. Die Evolution solcher Komponentensysteme führt über WebServices zu dienstbasierenden Architekturen. Dies manifestiert sich in einer Vielzahl von Industriestandards und Initiativen wie XML, WSDL, UDDI, SOAP. All diese Schritte führen letztlich zu einem neuen, vielversprechenden Paradigma für IT Systeme, nach dem komplexe Softwarelösungen durch die Integration vertraglich vereinbarter Software-Dienste aufgebaut werden sollen. "Service-Oriented Systems Engineering" repräsentiert die Symbiose bewährter Praktiken aus den Gebieten der Objektorientierung, der Komponentenprogrammierung, des verteilten Rechnen sowie der Geschäftsprozesse und berücksichtigt auch die Integration von Geschäftsanliegen und Informationstechnologien. Die Klausurtagung des Forschungskollegs "Service-oriented Systems Engineering" findet einmal jährlich statt und bietet allen Kollegiaten die Möglichkeit den Stand ihrer aktuellen Forschung darzulegen. Bedingt durch die Querschnittstruktur des Kollegs deckt dieser Bericht ein weites Spektrum aktueller Forschungsthemen ab. Dazu zählen unter anderem Human Computer Interaction and Computer Vision as Service; Service-oriented Geovisualization Systems; Algorithm Engineering for Service-oriented Systems; Modeling and Verification of Self-adaptive Service-oriented Systems; Tools and Methods for Software Engineering in Service-oriented Systems; Security Engineering of Service-based IT Systems; Service-oriented Information Systems; Evolutionary Transition of Enterprise Applications to Service Orientation; Operating System Abstractions for Service-oriented Computing; sowie Services Specification, Composition, and Enactment.…
