The amount of data stored in databases and the complexity of database workloads are ever- increasing. Database management systems (DBMSs) offer many configuration options, such as index creation or unique constraints, which must be adapted to the specific instance to efficiently process large volumes of data. Currently, such database optimization is complicated, manual work performed by highly skilled database administrators (DBAs). In cloud scenarios, manual database optimization even becomes infeasible: it exceeds the abilities of the best DBAs due to the enormous number of deployed DBMS instances (some providers maintain millions of instances), missing domain knowledge resulting from data privacy requirements, and the complexity of the configuration tasks. Therefore, we investigate how to automate the configuration of DBMSs efficiently with the help of unsupervised database optimization. While there are numerous configuration options, in this thesis, we focus on automatic index selection and the use of data dependencies, such as

The amount of data stored in databases and the complexity of database workloads are ever- increasing. Database management systems (DBMSs) offer many configuration options, such as index creation or unique constraints, which must be adapted to the specific instance to efficiently process large volumes of data. Currently, such database optimization is complicated, manual work performed by highly skilled database administrators (DBAs). In cloud scenarios, manual database optimization even becomes infeasible: it exceeds the abilities of the best DBAs due to the enormous number of deployed DBMS instances (some providers maintain millions of instances), missing domain knowledge resulting from data privacy requirements, and the complexity of the configuration tasks. Therefore, we investigate how to automate the configuration of DBMSs efficiently with the help of unsupervised database optimization. While there are numerous configuration options, in this thesis, we focus on automatic index selection and the use of data dependencies, such as functional dependencies, for query optimization. Both aspects have an extensive performance impact and complement each other by approaching unsupervised database optimization from different perspectives. Our contributions are as follows: (1) we survey automated state-of-the-art index selection algorithms regarding various criteria, e.g., their support for index interaction. We contribute an extensible platform for evaluating the performance of such algorithms with industry-standard datasets and workloads. The platform is well-received by the community and has led to follow-up research. With our platform, we derive the strengths and weaknesses of the investigated algorithms. We conclude that existing solutions often have scalability issues and cannot quickly determine (near-)optimal solutions for large problem instances. (2) To overcome these limitations, we present two new algorithms. Extend determines (near-)optimal solutions with an iterative heuristic. It identifies the best index configurations for the evaluated benchmarks. Its selection runtimes are up to 10 times lower compared with other near-optimal approaches. SWIRL is based on reinforcement learning and delivers solutions instantly. These solutions perform within 3 % of the optimal ones. Extend and SWIRL are available as open-source implementations. (3) Our index selection efforts are complemented by a mechanism that analyzes workloads to determine data dependencies for query optimization in an unsupervised fashion. We describe and classify 58 query optimization techniques based on functional, order, and inclusion dependencies as well as on unique column combinations. The unsupervised mechanism and three optimization techniques are implemented in our open-source research DBMS Hyrise. Our approach reduces the Join Order Benchmark’s runtime by 26 % and accelerates some TPC-DS queries by up to 58 times. Additionally, we have developed a cockpit for unsupervised database optimization that allows interactive experiments to build confidence in such automated techniques. In summary, our contributions improve the performance of DBMSs, support DBAs in their work, and enable them to contribute their time to other, less arduous tasks.

…