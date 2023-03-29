Discovering data models from event logs
Entdecken von Datenmodellen aus Ereignisprotokollen
- In the last two decades, process mining has developed from a niche discipline to a significant research area with considerable impact on academia and industry. Process mining enables organisations to identify the running business processes from historical execution data. The first requirement of any process mining technique is an event log, an artifact that represents concrete business process executions in the form of sequence of events. These logs can be extracted from the organization's information systems and are used by process experts to retrieve deep insights from the organization's running processes. Considering the events pertaining to such logs, the process models can be automatically discovered and enhanced or annotated with performance-related information. Besides behavioral information, event logs contain domain specific data, albeit implicitly. However, such data are usually overlooked and, thus, not utilized to their full potential. Within the process mining area, we address in this thesis the research gap ofIn the last two decades, process mining has developed from a niche discipline to a significant research area with considerable impact on academia and industry. Process mining enables organisations to identify the running business processes from historical execution data. The first requirement of any process mining technique is an event log, an artifact that represents concrete business process executions in the form of sequence of events. These logs can be extracted from the organization's information systems and are used by process experts to retrieve deep insights from the organization's running processes. Considering the events pertaining to such logs, the process models can be automatically discovered and enhanced or annotated with performance-related information. Besides behavioral information, event logs contain domain specific data, albeit implicitly. However, such data are usually overlooked and, thus, not utilized to their full potential. Within the process mining area, we address in this thesis the research gap of discovering, from event logs, the contextual information that cannot be captured by applying existing process mining techniques. Within this research gap, we identify four key problems and tackle them by looking at an event log from different angles. First, we address the problem of deriving an event log in the absence of a proper database access and domain knowledge. The second problem is related to the under-utilization of the implicit domain knowledge present in an event log that can increase the understandability of the discovered process model. Next, there is a lack of a holistic representation of the historical data manipulation at the process model level of abstraction. Last but not least, each process model presumes to be independent of other process models when discovered from an event log, thus, ignoring possible data dependencies between processes within an organization. For each of the problems mentioned above, this thesis proposes a dedicated method. The first method provides a solution to extract an event log only from the transactions performed on the database that are stored in the form of redo logs. The second method deals with discovering the underlying data model that is implicitly embedded in the event log, thus, complementing the discovered process model with important domain knowledge information. The third method captures, on the process model level, how the data affects the running process instances. Lastly, the fourth method is about the discovery of the relations between business processes (i.e., how they exchange data) from a set of event logs and explicitly representing such complex interdependencies in a business process architecture. All the methods introduced in this thesis are implemented as a prototype and their feasibility is proven by being applied on real-life event logs.…
- In den letzten zwei Jahrzehnten hat sich Process Mining von einer Nischendisziplin zu einem bedeutenden Forschungsgebiet mit erheblichen Auswirkungen auf Wissenschaft und Industrie entwickelt. Process Mining ermöglicht es Unternehmen, die laufenden Geschäftsprozesse anhand historischer Ausführungsdaten zu identifizieren. Die erste Voraussetzung für jede Process-Mining-Technik ist ein Ereignisprotokoll (Event Log), ein Artefakt, das konkrete Geschäftsprozessausführungen in Form einer Abfolge von Ereignissen darstellt. Diese Protokolle (Logs) können aus den Informationssystemen der Unternehmen extrahiert werden und ermöglichen es Prozessexperten, tiefe Einblicke in die laufenden Unternehmensprozesse zu gewinnen. Unter Berücksichtigung der Abfolge der Ereignisse in diesen Protokollen (Logs) können Prozessmodelle automatisch entdeckt und mit leistungsbezogenen Informationen erweitert werden. Neben verhaltensbezogenen Informationen enthalten Ereignisprotokolle (Event Logs) auch domänenspezifische Daten, wenn auch nur implizit. Solche DatenIn den letzten zwei Jahrzehnten hat sich Process Mining von einer Nischendisziplin zu einem bedeutenden Forschungsgebiet mit erheblichen Auswirkungen auf Wissenschaft und Industrie entwickelt. Process Mining ermöglicht es Unternehmen, die laufenden Geschäftsprozesse anhand historischer Ausführungsdaten zu identifizieren. Die erste Voraussetzung für jede Process-Mining-Technik ist ein Ereignisprotokoll (Event Log), ein Artefakt, das konkrete Geschäftsprozessausführungen in Form einer Abfolge von Ereignissen darstellt. Diese Protokolle (Logs) können aus den Informationssystemen der Unternehmen extrahiert werden und ermöglichen es Prozessexperten, tiefe Einblicke in die laufenden Unternehmensprozesse zu gewinnen. Unter Berücksichtigung der Abfolge der Ereignisse in diesen Protokollen (Logs) können Prozessmodelle automatisch entdeckt und mit leistungsbezogenen Informationen erweitert werden. Neben verhaltensbezogenen Informationen enthalten Ereignisprotokolle (Event Logs) auch domänenspezifische Daten, wenn auch nur implizit. Solche Daten werden jedoch in der Regel nicht in vollem Umfang genutzt. Diese Arbeit befasst sich im Bereich Process Mining mit der Forschungslücke der Extraktion von Kontextinformationen aus Ereignisprotokollen (Event Logs), die von bestehenden Process Mining-Techniken nicht erfasst werden. Innerhalb dieser Forschungslücke identifizieren wir vier Schlüsselprobleme, bei denen wir die Ereignisprotokolle (Event Logs) aus verschiedenen Perspektiven betrachten. Zunächst befassen wir uns mit dem Problem der Erfassung eines Ereignisprotokolls (Event Logs) ohne hinreichenden Datenbankzugang. Das zweite Problem ist die unzureichende Nutzung des in Ereignisprotokollen (Event Logs) enthaltenen Domänenwissens, das zum besseren Verständnis der generierten Prozessmodelle beitragen kann. Außerdem mangelt es an einer ganzheitlichen Darstellung der historischen Datenmanipulation auf Prozessmodellebene. Nicht zuletzt werden Prozessmodelle häufig unabhängig von anderen Prozessmodellen betrachtet, wenn sie aus Ereignisprotokollen (Event Logs) ermittelt wurden. Dadurch können mögliche Datenabhängigkeiten zwischen Prozessen innerhalb einer Organisation übersehen werden. Für jedes der oben genannten Probleme schlägt diese Arbeit eine eigene Methode vor. Die erste Methode ermöglicht es, ein Ereignisprotokoll (Event Log) ausschließlich anhand der Historie der auf einer Datenbank durchgeführten Transaktionen zu extrahieren, die in Form von Redo-Logs gespeichert ist. Die zweite Methode befasst sich mit der Entdeckung des zugrundeliegenden Datenmodells, das implizit in dem jeweiligen Ereignisprotokoll (Event Log) eingebettet ist, und ergänzt so mit das entdeckte Prozessmodell mit wichtigen, domänenspezifischen Informationen. Bei der dritten Methode wird auf der Ebene des Prozess- modells erfasst, wie sich die Daten auf die laufenden Prozessinstanzen auswirken. Die vierte Methode befasst sich schließlich mit der Entdeckung der Beziehungen zwischen Geschäftsprozessen (d.h. deren Datenaustausch) auf Basis der jeweiligen Ereignisprotokolle (Event Logs), sowie mit der expliziten Darstellung solcher komplexen Abhängigkeiten in einer Geschäftsprozessarchitektur. Alle in dieser Arbeit vorgestellten Methoden sind als Prototyp implementiert und ihre Anwendbarkeit wird anhand ihrer Anwendung auf reale Ereignisprotokolle (Event Logs) nachgewiesen.…
|Author details:
|Dorina BanoORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-585427
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58542
|Reviewer(s):
|Stefanie Rinderle-MaORCiDGND, Matthias WeidlichORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Mathias Weske
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/02/23
|Release date:
|2023/03/29
|Tag:
|Datenmodelle; Geschäftsprozessarchitekturen
business process architectures; data models; process mining
|Number of pages:
|xvii, 137
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 515, ST 302
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International