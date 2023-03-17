Schließen

Improving the performance of dielectric-elastomer actuators at elevated operating temperatures by means of thermal softening

  • Dielectric elastomer devices operate on the principle of Maxwell stress and their operating performance significantly rely on the elastomer and compliant electrode's electrical and mechanical properties. This paper reports that performing actuation tests at elevated temperatures resulted in an enhanced performance due to the reduction of Young's modulus and the increase of dielectric permittivity. As a result, considerably higher isometric forces and isotonic strains were achieved above the ambient operating temperature. For actuators made of silicone, polyurethane and acrylic elastomers, 166%, 70% and 266% higher isometric forces and 450%, 250% and 54% higher isotonic strains were observed, respectively, when tested at the temperature of 100 degrees C in comparison to ambient temperature values using the same operating voltages. Values of up to 0.4 J kg(-1) and 3.1 W kg(-1) were achieved for the work and power outputs per mass, respectively, on a silicone elastomer driven with a voltage of 1.5 kV at a temperature of 100 degrees C.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Danial SangianORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-665X/ab6079
ISSN:0964-1726
ISSN:1361-665X
Title of parent work (English):Smart materials and structures
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/06
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/17
Tag:actuators; electro-electrets; elevated-temperature effects on the operation of dielectric-elastomer; thermal stimulation of; thermally enhanced actuators
Volume:29
Issue:2
Article number:025013
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt-Stiftung Foundation Alexander von Humboldt; Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.