Improving the performance of dielectric-elastomer actuators at elevated operating temperatures by means of thermal softening

Danial Sangian Dielectric elastomer devices operate on the principle of Maxwell stress and their operating performance significantly rely on the elastomer and compliant electrode's electrical and mechanical properties. This paper reports that performing actuation tests at elevated temperatures resulted in an enhanced performance due to the reduction of Young's modulus and the increase of dielectric permittivity. As a result, considerably higher isometric forces and isotonic strains were achieved above the ambient operating temperature. For actuators made of silicone, polyurethane and acrylic elastomers, 166%, 70% and 266% higher isometric forces and 450%, 250% and 54% higher isotonic strains were observed, respectively, when tested at the temperature of 100 degrees C in comparison to ambient temperature values using the same operating voltages. Values of up to 0.4 J kg(-1) and 3.1 W kg(-1) were achieved for the work and power outputs per mass, respectively, on a silicone elastomer driven with a voltage of 1.5 kV at a temperature of 100 degrees C.