Engineering and evolution of saccharomyces cerevisiae for synthetic formatotrophic growth via the reductive glycine pathway
- Increasing demand for food, healthcare, and transportation arising from the growing world population is accompanied by and driving global warming challenges due to the rise of the atmospheric CO2 concentration. Industrialization for human needs has been increasingly releasing CO2 into the atmosphere for the last century or more. In recent years, the possibility of recycling CO2 to stabilize the atmospheric CO2 concentration and combat rising temperatures has gained attention. Thus, using CO2 as the feedstock to address future world demands is the ultimate solution while controlling the rapid climate change. Valorizing CO2 to produce activated and stable one-carbon feedstocks like formate and methanol and further upgrading them to industrial microbial processes to replace unsustainable feedstocks would be crucial for a future biobased circular economy. Valorizing CO2 to produce activated and stable one-carbon feedstocks like formate and methanol and further upgrading them to industrial microbial processes to replace unsustainable feedstocks would be crucial for a future biobased circular economy. However, not all microbes can grow on formate as a feedstock, and those microbes that can grow are not well established for industrial processes. S. cerevisiae is one of the industrially well-established microbes, and it is a significant contributor to bioprocess industries. However, it cannot grow on formate as a sole carbon and energy source. Thus, engineering S. cerevisiae to grow on formate could potentially pave the way to sustainable biomass and value-added chemicals production. The Reductive Glycine Pathway (RGP), designed as the aerobic twin of the anaerobic Reductive Acetyl-CoA pathway, is an efficient formate and CO2 assimilation pathway. The RGP comprises of the glycine synthesis module (Mis1p, Gcv1p, Gcv2p, Gcv3p, and Lpd1p), the glycine to serine conversion module (Shmtp), the pyruvate synthesis module (Cha1p), and the energy supply module (Fdh1p). The RGP requires formate and elevated CO2 levels to operate the glycine synthesis module. In this study, I established the RGP in the yeast system using growth-coupled selection strategies to achieve formate and CO2-dependent biomass formation in aerobic conditions. Firstly, I constructed serine biosensor strains by disrupting the native serine and glycine biosynthesis routes in the prototrophic S288c and FL100 yeast strains and insulated serine, glycine, and one-carbon metabolism from the central metabolic network. These strains cannot grow on glucose as the sole carbon source but require the supply of serine or glycine to complement the engineered auxotrophies. Using growth as a readout, I employed these strains as selection hosts to establish the RGP. Initially, to achieve this, I engineered different serine-hydroxymethyltransferases in the genome of serine biosensor strains for efficient glycine to serine conversion. Then, I implemented the glycine synthesis module of the RGP in these strains for the glycine and serine synthesis from formate and CO2. I successfully conducted Adaptive Laboratory Evolution (ALE) using these strains, which yielded a strain capable of glycine and serine biosynthesis from formate and CO2. Significant growth improvements from 0.0041 h-1 to 0.03695 h-1 were observed during ALE. To validate glycine and serine synthesis, I conducted carbon tracing experiments with 13C formate and 13CO2, confirming that more than 90% of glycine and serine biosynthesis in the evolved strains occurs via the RGP. Interestingly, labeling data also revealed that 10-15% of alanine was labelled, indicating pyruvate synthesis from the formate-derived serine using native serine deaminase (Cha1p) activity. Thus, RGP contributes to a small pyruvate pool which is converted to alanine without any selection pressure for pyruvate synthesis from formate. Hence, this data confirms the activity of all three modules of RGP even in the presence of glucose. Further, ALE in glucose limiting conditions did not improve pyruvate flux via the RGP. Growth characterization of these strains showed that the best growth rates were achieved in formate concentrations between 25 mM to 300 mM. Optimum growth required 5% CO2, and dropped when the CO2 concentration was reduced from 5% to 2.5%. Whole-genome sequencing of these evolved strains revealed mutations in genes that encode Gdh1p, Pet9p, and Idh1p. These enzymes might influence intracellular NADPH, ATP, and NADH levels, indicating adjustment to meet the energy demand of the RGP. I reverse-engineered the GDH1 truncation mutation on unevolved serine biosensor strains and reproduced formate dependent growth. To elucidate the effect of the GDH1 mutation on formate assimilation, I reintroduced this mutation in the S288c strain and conducted carbon-tracing experiments to compared formate assimilation between WT and ∆gdh1 mutant strains. Comparatively, enhanced formate assimilation was recorded in the ∆gdh1 mutant strain. Although the 13C carbon tracing experiments confirmed the activity of all three modules of the RGP, the overall pyruvate flux via the RGP might be limited by the supply of reducing power. Hence, in a different approach, I overexpressed the formate dehydrogenase (Fdh1p) for energy supply and serine deaminase (Cha1p) for active pyruvate synthesis in the S288c parental strain and established growth on formate and serine without glucose in the medium. Further reengineering and evolution of this strain with a consistent energy, and formate-derived serine supply for pyruvate synthesis, is essential to achieve complete formatotrophic growth in the yeast system.…
- Die steigende Nachfrage nach Lebensmitteln, Gesundheitsfürsorge und Transportmitteln durch die stetig wachsende Weltbevölkerung, sorgen für eine dramatisch fortschreitende globale Erwärmung; verursacht durch den massiven weltweiten CO2 Ausstoß. Durch die Industrialisierung wurde im vergangenen Jahrhundert immer mehr CO2 in die Atmosphäre freigesetzt. Recycling von CO2 hat in den letzten Jahren an Aufmerksamkeit gewonnen, um die steigenden Temperaturen zu stabilisieren. CO2 ist somit der ultimative Rohstoff, um den künftigen weltweiten Bedarf zu decken und gleichzeitig den raschen Klimawandel zu kontrollieren. Die Verwendung von CO2 zur Herstellung von aktivierten Ein-Kohlenstoff-Verbindungen wie Formiat und Methanol und die weitere Aufwertung durch mikrobielle Prozesse, wäre für die biobasierte Kreislaufwirtschaft von entscheidender Bedeutung. Die Verwendung von CO2 zur Herstellung von aktivierten Ein-Kohlenstoff-Verbindungen wie Formiat und Methanol und die weitere Aufwertung durch mikrobielle Prozesse, wäre für die biobasierte Kreislaufwirtschaft von entscheidender Bedeutung. Allerdings können die allermeisten Mikroorganismen auf den genannten Ein-Kohlenstoffverbindungen- als Ausgangsstoff nicht wachsen und diejenigen, dies es können sind für industrielle Prozesse nicht geeignet. S. cerevisiae gehört zu den industriell etablierten Mikroorganismen und leistet einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Bioprozessindustrie. Sie kann jedoch nicht auf Formiat als einziger Kohlenstoff- und Energiequelle wachsen. Die biotechnologische Anpassung von S. cerevisiae für das Wachstum auf Formiat könnte daher nachhaltige Wege für die Produktion von Biomasse und wertschöpfenden Chemikalien ebnen. Der Reduktive Glycinweg (RGP), der als aerober Zwilling des anaeroben Reduktiven Acetyl-CoA-Wegs konzipiert wurde, ist ein effizienter Formiat- und CO2 Assimilationsweg. Der RGP besteht aus dem Glycin-Synthesemodul (Mis1p, Gcv1p, Gcv2p, Gcv3p und Lpd1p), dem Modul zur Umwandlung von Glycin in Serin (Shmtp), dem Pyruvat-Synthesemodul (Cha1p) und dem Energieversorgungsmodul (Fdh1p). Der RGP benötigt Formiat und erhöhte CO2 Verfügbarkeit, um das Glycin-Synthesemodul zu betreiben. In dieser Studie habe ich das RGP im Hefesystem mit wachstumsgekoppelten Selektionsstrategien etabliert, um ein von Formiat und CO2 abhängiges zelluläres Wachstum unter aeroben Bedingungen zu erreichen. Zunächst habe ich Serin-Biosensor-Stämme konstruiert, indem ich die nativen Serin- und Glycin-Biosynthesewege in den prototrophen Stämmen S288c und FL100 unterbrochen und den Serin-, Glycin- und Ein-Kohlenstoff-Stoffwechsel vom zentralen Stoffwechselnetz isoliert habe. Diese Stämme können nicht mit Glukose als alleinige Kohlenstoffquelle wachsen, sondern benötigen die Zufuhr von Serin oder Glycin, um die eingeführten Auxotrophien zu ergänzen. Unter Verwendung von zellulärem Wachstum als Indikator, habe ich diese Stämme als Selektionswirte verwendet, um den RGP zu etablieren. Zu diesem Zweck habe ich durch genomische Integration von Serin-Hydroxymethyltransferasen (SHMTs) in diese Biosensorstämme effiziente Module zur Umwandlung von Glycin in Serin geschaffen. Dann implementierte ich das Glycin-Modul des RGP in die Stämme für die Glycin- und Serinsynthese aus Formiat und CO2. Mit diesen Stämmen führte ich erfolgreich eine adaptive Laborevolution (ALE) durch, die einen Stamm hervorbrachte, der zur Glycin- und Serinbiosynthese aus Ameisensäure und CO2 fähig ist. Während der ALE wurden signifikante Wachstumsverbesserungen von 0,0041 h-1 auf 0,03695 h-1 beobachtet. Um die Glycin- und Serinsynthese zu bestätigen, führte ich Experimente zur Kohlenstoffverfolgung mit 13C-Formiat und 13CO2 durch, die bestätigten, dass mehr als 90% der Glycin- und Serinbiosynthese über den RGP erfolgt. Interessanterweise ergaben die Markierungsdaten auch 10-15% markiertes Alanin, was auf eine Pyruvatsynthese aus dem von Formiat abgeleiteten Serin durch die native Serindeaminase (Cha1p) hinweist. Somit trägt der RGP zu einem kleinen Pyruvat-Pool bei, ohne dass ein Selektionsdruck für die Pryuvat Synthese aus Formiat besteht. Diese Daten bestätigen somit die Aktivität aller drei Module von RGP auch in Gegenwart von Glukose. Weitere ALE unter glukoselimitierenden Bedingungen verbesserte den Pyruvatfluss aus dem RGP allerdings nicht. Die Wachstumscharakterisierung der beschriebnen Stämme zeigte, dass die besten Wachstumsraten bei Formiatkonzentrationen zwischen 25 mM und 300 mM erzielt wurden. Für optimales Wachstum wurde 5% CO2 benötigt und die Wachstumsrate verschlechterte sich bei einer CO2 Konzentration von 2.5 %. Die Sequenzierung des gesamten Genoms dieser weiterentwickelten Stämme ergab Mutationen in Genen, die für Gdh1p, Pet9p und Idh1p kodieren. Diese Enzyme beeinflussen den intrazellulären NADPH-, ATP- und NADH-Spiegel, was auf den Energiebedarf für die Aktivität des RGP hinweist. Ich habe die GDH1-Mutation in nicht evolvierte Serin-Biosensor-Stämme eingebracht und damit das von Formiat und CO2 abhängige Wachstum reproduziert. Um die Auswirkung der GDH1-Mutation auf die Formationsassimilation zu klären, habe ich diese Mutation in den WT-Stamm eingeführt und ein Experiment zur Kohlenstoffverfolgung mit 13C-Formiat und Glukose durchgeführt. Es wurde nachgewiesen, dass die gdh1-Mutante im Vergleich zum WT-Stamm eine verbesserte Assimilation aufweist. Obwohl die 13C-Isotopenmarkierung die Aktivität aller drei Module der RGP bestätigte, könnte der Gesamtpyruvatfluss über den RGP durch die Versorgung mit Redox-Äuquivalenten begrenzt sein. In einem anderen Ansatz wurden daher die Formiatdehydrogenase (Fdh1p) für die Energieversorgung und die Serindesaminase (Cha1p) für die aktive Pyruvatsynthese überexprimiert und ein Wachstum mit Formiat und Serin ohne Glukose in der WT-Hefe festgestellt. Die weitere Entwicklung des gesamten Stoffwechsels in Kombination mit Evolutionsstrategien,und einer aus Formiat gewonnenen Serin- und Energiezufuhr für die Pyruvatsynthese ist unerlässlich, um ein vollständiges formatotrophes Wachstum im Hefesystem zu erreichen.…
