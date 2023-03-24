Schließen

Surface characterization of two Ce0.62Zr0.38O2 mixed oxides with different reducibility

  • This paper presents a study of the surface properties of two Ce/Zr mixed oxides with different reducibility, obtained by applying distinct thermal ageing treatments to an oxide with the composition Ce0.62Zr0.38O2. The surface composition was investigated by XPS. Chemical reactivity of the surface was studied by adsorption of the probe molecules CO2, D-2 and methanol. Nanostructural characterization was carried out by XRD, Raman and high-resolution Eu3+ spectroscopy (FLNS). The characterization showed only slight variations in surface composition and bulk Ce-Zr distribution, but hardy differences concerning the type and strength of acidic surface centres, as well as strong differences in the ability to dissociate hydrogen. Structural variations between both samples were identified by comparing the optical spectra of Eu3+ in surface doped samples.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maria Pilar YesteORCiD, Philipp-Alexander PrimusORCiDGND, Rodrigo AlcantaraORCiD, Miguel A. CauquiORCiD, Juan Jose Calvino, José María PintadoORCiD, Ginesa BlancoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsusc.2019.144255
ISSN:0169-4332
ISSN:1873-5584
Title of parent work (English):Applied surface science : a journal devoted to applied physics and chemistry of surfaces and interfaces
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:Ce/Zr; Hydrogen activation; Reactive adsorption; Surface properties
Volume:503
Article number:144255
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of SpainSpanish Government; [MINECO/FEDER MAT2017-87579-R]; Junta de Andalucia (Spain)Junta de; AndaluciaEuropean Commission [FQM-110, FQM-334]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.