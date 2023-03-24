Surface characterization of two Ce0.62Zr0.38O2 mixed oxides with different reducibility
- This paper presents a study of the surface properties of two Ce/Zr mixed oxides with different reducibility, obtained by applying distinct thermal ageing treatments to an oxide with the composition Ce0.62Zr0.38O2. The surface composition was investigated by XPS. Chemical reactivity of the surface was studied by adsorption of the probe molecules CO2, D-2 and methanol. Nanostructural characterization was carried out by XRD, Raman and high-resolution Eu3+ spectroscopy (FLNS). The characterization showed only slight variations in surface composition and bulk Ce-Zr distribution, but hardy differences concerning the type and strength of acidic surface centres, as well as strong differences in the ability to dissociate hydrogen. Structural variations between both samples were identified by comparing the optical spectra of Eu3+ in surface doped samples.
|Maria Pilar YesteORCiD, Philipp-Alexander PrimusORCiDGND, Rodrigo AlcantaraORCiD, Miguel A. CauquiORCiD, Juan Jose Calvino, José María PintadoORCiD, Ginesa BlancoORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsusc.2019.144255
|0169-4332
|1873-5584
|Applied surface science : a journal devoted to applied physics and chemistry of surfaces and interfaces
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2020/02/15
|2020
|2023/03/24
|Ce/Zr; Hydrogen activation; Reactive adsorption; Surface properties
|503
|144255
|9
|Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of SpainSpanish Government; [MINECO/FEDER MAT2017-87579-R]; Junta de Andalucia (Spain)Junta de; AndaluciaEuropean Commission [FQM-110, FQM-334]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert