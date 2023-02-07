Schließen

Thermo-erosional valleys in Siberian ice-rich permafrost

  • Thermal erosion is a major mechanism of permafrost degradation, resulting in characteristic landforms. We inventory thermo-erosional valleys in ice-rich coastal lowlands adjacent to the Siberian Laptev Sea based on remote sensing, Geographic Information System (GIS), and field investigations for a first regional assessment of their spatial distribution and characteristics. Three study areas with similar geological (Yedoma Ice Complex) but diverse geomorphological conditions vary in valley areal extent, incision depth, and branching geometry. The most extensive valley networks are incised deeply (up to 35 m) into the broad inclined lowland around Mamontov Klyk. The flat, low-lying plain forming the Buor Khaya Peninsula is more degraded by thermokarst and characterized by long valleys of lower depth with short tributaries. Small, isolated Yedoma Ice Complex remnants in the Lena River Delta predominantly exhibit shorter but deep valleys. Based on these hydrographical network and topography assessments, we discuss geomorphological andThermal erosion is a major mechanism of permafrost degradation, resulting in characteristic landforms. We inventory thermo-erosional valleys in ice-rich coastal lowlands adjacent to the Siberian Laptev Sea based on remote sensing, Geographic Information System (GIS), and field investigations for a first regional assessment of their spatial distribution and characteristics. Three study areas with similar geological (Yedoma Ice Complex) but diverse geomorphological conditions vary in valley areal extent, incision depth, and branching geometry. The most extensive valley networks are incised deeply (up to 35 m) into the broad inclined lowland around Mamontov Klyk. The flat, low-lying plain forming the Buor Khaya Peninsula is more degraded by thermokarst and characterized by long valleys of lower depth with short tributaries. Small, isolated Yedoma Ice Complex remnants in the Lena River Delta predominantly exhibit shorter but deep valleys. Based on these hydrographical network and topography assessments, we discuss geomorphological and hydrological connections to erosion processes. Relative catchment size along with regional slope interact with other Holocene relief-forming processes such as thermokarst and neotectonics. Our findings suggest that thermo-erosional valleys are prominent, hitherto overlooked permafrost degradation landforms that add to impacts on biogeochemical cycling, sediment transport, and hydrology in the degrading Siberian Yedoma Ice Complex.show moreshow less

Author details:Anne MorgensternORCiD, Pier Paul OverduinORCiDGND, Frank GüntherORCiD, Samuel StettnerORCiD, Justine RamageORCiDGND, Lutz SchirrmeisterORCiDGND, Mikhail N. GrigorievORCiDGND, Guido GrosseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ppp.2087
ISSN:1045-6740
ISSN:1099-1530
Title of parent work (English):Permafrost and Periglacial Processes
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/07
Tag:Yedoma Ice Complex; erosion; geomorphology; periglacial landscapes; permafrost degradation; thermal; valley distribution
Volume:32
Issue:1
Number of pages:17
First page:59
Last Page:75
Funding institution:Christiane Nusslein-Volhard Foundation; European Research; CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC)European Commission [338335]; German Academic Exchange Service DAAD P.R.I.M.E. [605728]; Helmholtz-GemeinschaftHelmholtz Association [PD-003, VH-NG-801]; Polar; Geospatial Center, NSF-OPP awards [1043681, 1542736, 1559691]; Russian; Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research; (RFBR) [18-05-70091, 18-45-140057]; Studienstiftung des Deutschen; Volkes; Universitat Potsdam; BMBF KoPfFederal Ministry of Education &; Research (BMBF) [03F0764B]; RapidEye Science Archive (RESA)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

