Entwicklung einer nichtinvasiven Diagnostikmethode zum Nachweis von Infektionserregern

The current COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the worldwide spread of infectious diseases. Besides virus infections there is also a worldwide dissemination of multiresistant bacterial strains. Therefore, there is an urgent need for rapid non-invasive screening methods. There is an unmet need to cut infection chains by early detection of infected subjects. Conventional cultural methods require minimally invasive or invasive samples and are not feasible for mass screening due to a long analysis time. In classical Greece, physicians also used their olfactory senses to differentiate infections from other diseases. These characteristic odors are volatile organic compounds (VOC) produced by the metabolism of an organism. Animals with a much better olfactory sense have been trained to detect different germs by their odors. However, the use of sniffing animals is not practicable in clinical settings. A technical detection of VOCs is therefore desirable. One technical approach for the differentiation of VOCs is ion mobility spectrometry

The current COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the worldwide spread of infectious diseases. Besides virus infections there is also a worldwide dissemination of multiresistant bacterial strains. Therefore, there is an urgent need for rapid non-invasive screening methods. There is an unmet need to cut infection chains by early detection of infected subjects. Conventional cultural methods require minimally invasive or invasive samples and are not feasible for mass screening due to a long analysis time. In classical Greece, physicians also used their olfactory senses to differentiate infections from other diseases. These characteristic odors are volatile organic compounds (VOC) produced by the metabolism of an organism. Animals with a much better olfactory sense have been trained to detect different germs by their odors. However, the use of sniffing animals is not practicable in clinical settings. A technical detection of VOCs is therefore desirable. One technical approach for the differentiation of VOCs is ion mobility spectrometry coupled with a multicapillary gas chromatography (MCC-IMS). It could be shown that this method is a rapid, sensitive, and reliable method. It is known that various bacteria produce VOCs by their metabolism and therefore different specific smells. By the MCC-IMS method, different bacterial species could be distinguished based on the VOCs after an incubation time as short as 90 minutes in vitro. Comparable to biochemical series of tests a decision tree for the classification of bacteria could be implemented. In contrast to bacteria viruses have no own metabolism and thus are dependent on the host metabolism. Cell cultures were used to determine whether virus-infected cells release other VOCs than non-infected cells. It could be shown here that cell cultures infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) differ from non-infected cell cultures in VOC profiles. Unlike in cell cultures, in the intact organism changes in VOC profiles are not only dependent on cell metabolism alterations but also in defense mechanisms. To investigate infection induced VOC changes in intact organisms, nasal breath of patients with and without influenza A infection as well as of patients with suspected SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2) infection were analyzed. It was proven that a breath analysis using a MCC-IMS is able to distinguish infected patients from non-infected as well as SARS-CoV-2 from influenza A infections. In summary, MCC-IMS delivers encouraging results in the rapid, non-invasive detection of infections in vitro as well as in vivo.

…