Task-dependence in scene perception

  Real-world scene perception is typically studied in the laboratory using static picture viewing with restrained head position. Consequently, the transfer of results obtained in this paradigm to real-word scenarios has been questioned. The advancement of mobile eye-trackers and the progress in image processing, however, permit a more natural experimental setup that, at the same time, maintains the high experimental control from the standard laboratory setting. We investigated eye movements while participants were standing in front of a projector screen and explored images under four specific task instructions. Eye movements were recorded with a mobile eye-tracking device and raw gaze data were transformed from head-centered into image-centered coordinates. We observed differences between tasks in temporal and spatial eye-movement parameters and found that the bias to fixate images near the center differed between tasks. Our results demonstrate that current mobile eye-tracking technology and a highly controlled design support the study of fine-scaled task dependencies in an experimental setting that permits more natural viewing behavior than the static picture viewing paradigm.

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel BackhausORCiD, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND, Lars Oliver Martin RothkegelORCiDGND, Hans Arne TrukenbrodORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1167/jov.20.5.3
ISSN:1534-7362
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32392286
Title of parent work (English):Journal of vision
Subtitle (English):head unrestrained viewing using mobile eye-tracking
Publisher:Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology
Place of publishing:Rockville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:central fixation bias; influence; mobile eye-tracking; real-world scenarios; scene viewing; task
Volume:20
Issue:5
Article number:3
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [TR; 1385/2-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

