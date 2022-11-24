Schließen

HESS J1826-130

  • HESS J1826-130 is an unidentified hard spectrum source discovered by H.E.S.S. along the Galactic plane, the spectral index being Gamma = 1.6 with an exponential cut-off at about 12 TeV. While the source does not have a clear counterpart at longer wavelengths, the very hard spectrum emission at TeV energies implies that electrons or protons accelerated up to several hundreds of TeV are responsible for the emission. In the hadronic case, the VHE emission can be produced by runaway cosmic-rays colliding with the dense molecular clouds spatially coincident with the H.E.S.S. source.

