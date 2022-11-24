HESS J1826-130
- HESS J1826-130 is an unidentified hard spectrum source discovered by H.E.S.S. along the Galactic plane, the spectral index being Gamma = 1.6 with an exponential cut-off at about 12 TeV. While the source does not have a clear counterpart at longer wavelengths, the very hard spectrum emission at TeV energies implies that electrons or protons accelerated up to several hundreds of TeV are responsible for the emission. In the hadronic case, the VHE emission can be produced by runaway cosmic-rays colliding with the dense molecular clouds spatially coincident with the H.E.S.S. source.
|Author details:
|Ekrem Oǧuzhan AngünerGND, Felix A. AharonianORCiDGND, Pol BordasORCiDGND, Sabrina CasanovaGND, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, I. Oya, A. Ziegler
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4968928
|ISBN:
|978-0-7354-1456-3
|ISSN:
|0094-243X
|ISSN:
|1551-7616
|Title of parent work (English):
|AIP conference proceedings / American Institute of Physics
|Subtitle (English):
|a very hard gamma-Ray spectrum source in the Galactic Plane
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/01/04
|Publication year:
|2017
|Creating corporation:
|HESS Collaboration
|Release date:
|2022/11/24
|Volume:
|1792
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|6
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert