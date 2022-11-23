Kinetics of photo-isomerization of azobenzene containing surfactants
- We report on photoisomerization kinetics of azobenzene containing surfactants in aqueous solution. The surfactant molecule consists of a positively charged trimethylammonium bromide head group, a hydrophobic spacer connecting via 6 to 10 CH2 groups to the azobenzene unit, and the hydrophobic tail of 1 and 3CH(2) groups. Under exposure to light, the azobenzene photoisomerizes from more stable trans- to metastable cis-state, which can be switched back either thermally in dark or by illumination with light of a longer wavelength. The surfactant isomerization is described by a kinetic model of a pseudo first order reaction approaching equilibrium, where the intensity controls the rate of isomerization until the equilibrated state. The rate constants of the trans-cis and cis-trans photoisomerization are calculated as a function of several parameters such as wavelength and intensity of light, the surfactant concentration, and the length of the hydrophobic tail. The thermal relaxation rate from cis- to trans-state is studied as well. TheWe report on photoisomerization kinetics of azobenzene containing surfactants in aqueous solution. The surfactant molecule consists of a positively charged trimethylammonium bromide head group, a hydrophobic spacer connecting via 6 to 10 CH2 groups to the azobenzene unit, and the hydrophobic tail of 1 and 3CH(2) groups. Under exposure to light, the azobenzene photoisomerizes from more stable trans- to metastable cis-state, which can be switched back either thermally in dark or by illumination with light of a longer wavelength. The surfactant isomerization is described by a kinetic model of a pseudo first order reaction approaching equilibrium, where the intensity controls the rate of isomerization until the equilibrated state. The rate constants of the trans-cis and cis-trans photoisomerization are calculated as a function of several parameters such as wavelength and intensity of light, the surfactant concentration, and the length of the hydrophobic tail. The thermal relaxation rate from cis- to trans-state is studied as well. The surfactant isomerization shows a different kinetic below and above the critical micellar concentration of the trans isomer due to steric hindrance within the densely packed micelle but does not depend on the spacer length.…
|Author details:
|Pooja AryaORCiDGND, Joachim JelkenORCiDGND, Nino Lomadze, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND, Marek BekirORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5135913
|ISSN:
|0021-9606
|ISSN:
|1089-7690
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31941331
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of chemical physics : bridges a gap between journals of physics and journals of chemistry
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/01/10
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/23
|Tag:
|driven; genomic DNA conformation; light photocontrol; manipulation; molecules; photoisomerization; water-interface
|Volume:
|152
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|024904
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|Priority Program 1726 "Microswimmers-From Single Particle Motion to; Collective Behaviour," Germany; DFGGerman Research Foundation; (DFG)European Commission [SA1657/8-1]; International Max Planck Research; School (IMPRS) on Multiscale BioSystems, Potsdam, Germany
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert