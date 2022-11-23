Kinetics of photo-isomerization of azobenzene containing surfactants

We report on photoisomerization kinetics of azobenzene containing surfactants in aqueous solution. The surfactant molecule consists of a positively charged trimethylammonium bromide head group, a hydrophobic spacer connecting via 6 to 10 CH2 groups to the azobenzene unit, and the hydrophobic tail of 1 and 3CH(2) groups. Under exposure to light, the azobenzene photoisomerizes from more stable trans- to metastable cis-state, which can be switched back either thermally in dark or by illumination with light of a longer wavelength. The surfactant isomerization is described by a kinetic model of a pseudo first order reaction approaching equilibrium, where the intensity controls the rate of isomerization until the equilibrated state. The rate constants of the trans-cis and cis-trans photoisomerization are calculated as a function of several parameters such as wavelength and intensity of light, the surfactant concentration, and the length of the hydrophobic tail. The thermal relaxation rate from cis- to trans-state is studied as well. The

We report on photoisomerization kinetics of azobenzene containing surfactants in aqueous solution. The surfactant molecule consists of a positively charged trimethylammonium bromide head group, a hydrophobic spacer connecting via 6 to 10 CH2 groups to the azobenzene unit, and the hydrophobic tail of 1 and 3CH(2) groups. Under exposure to light, the azobenzene photoisomerizes from more stable trans- to metastable cis-state, which can be switched back either thermally in dark or by illumination with light of a longer wavelength. The surfactant isomerization is described by a kinetic model of a pseudo first order reaction approaching equilibrium, where the intensity controls the rate of isomerization until the equilibrated state. The rate constants of the trans-cis and cis-trans photoisomerization are calculated as a function of several parameters such as wavelength and intensity of light, the surfactant concentration, and the length of the hydrophobic tail. The thermal relaxation rate from cis- to trans-state is studied as well. The surfactant isomerization shows a different kinetic below and above the critical micellar concentration of the trans isomer due to steric hindrance within the densely packed micelle but does not depend on the spacer length.

