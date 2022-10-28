Statistische Beschreibung des Resonanzenergietransfers in Lösungen
- Beim Resonanzenergietransfer werden Fotonen von einem angeregten Donator über einen Wechselwirkungsabstand auf einen Akzeptor übertragen. Nach der quantenmechanischen Theorie von FÖRSTER kann dieser Abstand mit Hilfe des Überlappungsintegrals von Fluoreszenzspektrum des Donators und Absorp-tionsspektrum des Akzeptors berechnet werden. Eine andere Möglichkeit der Bestimmung erhält man mit Hilfe von statistischen Modellen, die in einem Überblick zusammengestellt sind. Dabei kann der Abstand durch Auswertung der Löschkurve bestimmt werden. In dieser Arbeit wird dazu eine weitere statistische Variante der Bestimmung des Wechselwirkungsradius hinzugefügt und an einem Beispiel ausführlich demonstriert.
- In resonance energy transfer, photons are transferred from an excited donor to an acceptor over an interaction distance. According to Förster's quantum mechanical theory, this distance can be calculated using the overlap integral of the fluorescence spectrum of the donor and the absorption spectrum of the acceptor. Another possibility of determination is obtained with the help of statistical models, which are compiled in an overview. The distance can be determined by evaluating the extinction curve. In this work, a further statistical variant of the determination of the interaction radius is added and demonstrated in detail using an example.
|Wolfgang RegensteinORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-565009
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56500
|Article
|German
|2022/10/28
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/10/28
|Löschkurve; Resonanzenergietransfer; Theorie von Förster; Wechselwirkungsabstand; statistische Modelle
interaction distance; quenching curve; resonant energy transfer; statistical models; theory of Förster
|23
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|78-XX OPTICS, ELECTROMAGNETIC THEORY (For quantum optics, see 81V80)
|Nicht referiert
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International