Schließen

Cetuximab Resistance in Head and Neck Cancer Is Mediated by EGFR-K-521 Polymorphism

  • Head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) exhibiting resistance to the EGFR-targeting drug cetuximab poses a challenge to their effective clinical management. Here, we report a specific mechanism of resistance in this setting based upon the presence of a single nucleotide polymorphism encoding EGFR-K-521 (K-allele), which is expressed in > 40% of HNSCC cases. Patients expressing the K-allele showed significantly shorter progressionfree survival upon palliative treatment with cetuximab plus chemotherapy or radiation. In several EGFR-mediated cancer models, cetuximab failed to inhibit downstream signaling or to kill cells harboring a high K-allele frequency. Cetuximab affinity for EGFR-K-521 was reduced slightly, but ligand-mediated EGFR acti-vation was intact. We found a lack of glycan sialyation on EGFR-K-521 that associated with reduced protein stability, suggesting a structural basis for reduced cetuximab efficacy. CetuGEX, an antibody with optimized Fc glycosylation targeting the same epitope as cetuximab, restored HNSCCHead and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) exhibiting resistance to the EGFR-targeting drug cetuximab poses a challenge to their effective clinical management. Here, we report a specific mechanism of resistance in this setting based upon the presence of a single nucleotide polymorphism encoding EGFR-K-521 (K-allele), which is expressed in > 40% of HNSCC cases. Patients expressing the K-allele showed significantly shorter progressionfree survival upon palliative treatment with cetuximab plus chemotherapy or radiation. In several EGFR-mediated cancer models, cetuximab failed to inhibit downstream signaling or to kill cells harboring a high K-allele frequency. Cetuximab affinity for EGFR-K-521 was reduced slightly, but ligand-mediated EGFR acti-vation was intact. We found a lack of glycan sialyation on EGFR-K-521 that associated with reduced protein stability, suggesting a structural basis for reduced cetuximab efficacy. CetuGEX, an antibody with optimized Fc glycosylation targeting the same epitope as cetuximab, restored HNSCC sensitivity in a manner associated with antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity rather than EGFR pathway inhibition. Overall, our results highlight EGFR-K-521 expression as a key mechanism of cetuximab resistance to evaluate prospectively as a predictive biomarker in HNSCC patients. Further, they offer a preclinical rationale for the use of ADCC-optimized antibodies to treat tumors harboring this EGFR isoform.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Friederike Braig, Malte Kriegs, Minna Voigtlaender, Beate Habel, Tobias Grob, Karina Biskup, Veronique Blanchard, Markus SackORCiD, Anja ThalhammerORCiDGND, Isabel Ben Batalla, Ingke Braren, Simon Laban, Antje Danielczyk, Steffen Goletz, Elzbieta Jakubowicz, Bruno Maerkl, Martin Trepel, Rainald Knecht, Kristoffer Riecken, Boris FehseORCiD, Sonja Loges, Carsten Bokemeyer, Mascha Binder
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-16-0754
ISSN:0008-5472
ISSN:1538-7445
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28031227
Title of parent work (English):Cancer research
Publisher:American Association for Cancer Research
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/23
Volume:77
Issue:5
Number of pages:12
First page:1188
Last Page:1199
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.