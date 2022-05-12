Social - Media - Personalmarketing in der öffentlichen Verwaltung
Social – media – personnel marketing in the public administration
- Durch den demographischen Wandel wird das Erwerbspersonenpotential und damit die Anzahl erwerbstätiger Personen, insbesondere die Zahl der Fachkräfte in den kommen-den Jahren in Deutschland zurückgehen. Aufgrund dessen wird es für Arbeitgeber zukünftig schwieriger werden, qualifizierten Nachwuchs zu finden. Aufgrund seiner Alterstruktur und der zunehmenden Arbeitsverdichtung ist der öffentliche Dienst, sowie der Teilbereich der öffentlichen Verwaltung, stärker als andere Arbeitgeber mit der Notwendigkeit konfrontiert, mittelfristig externes Personal zu rekrutieren. In Anbetracht dessen ging die Arbeit der Frage nach, inwieweit die öffentliche Verwaltung das hierfür geeignete, innovative Instrument des Social - Media - Personalmarketings bereits imple-mentiert hat und wie sich das ermittelte Ergebnis erklären lässt. Hinsichtlich der aktuellen Anwendung konnte festgestellt werden, dass Social - Media - Personalmarketing erst vor Kurzem in der öffentlichen Verwaltung implementiert wurde und aufgrund dessen gegenwärtig primär zurDurch den demographischen Wandel wird das Erwerbspersonenpotential und damit die Anzahl erwerbstätiger Personen, insbesondere die Zahl der Fachkräfte in den kommen-den Jahren in Deutschland zurückgehen. Aufgrund dessen wird es für Arbeitgeber zukünftig schwieriger werden, qualifizierten Nachwuchs zu finden. Aufgrund seiner Alterstruktur und der zunehmenden Arbeitsverdichtung ist der öffentliche Dienst, sowie der Teilbereich der öffentlichen Verwaltung, stärker als andere Arbeitgeber mit der Notwendigkeit konfrontiert, mittelfristig externes Personal zu rekrutieren. In Anbetracht dessen ging die Arbeit der Frage nach, inwieweit die öffentliche Verwaltung das hierfür geeignete, innovative Instrument des Social - Media - Personalmarketings bereits imple-mentiert hat und wie sich das ermittelte Ergebnis erklären lässt. Hinsichtlich der aktuellen Anwendung konnte festgestellt werden, dass Social - Media - Personalmarketing erst vor Kurzem in der öffentlichen Verwaltung implementiert wurde und aufgrund dessen gegenwärtig primär zur operativen Personalgewinnung genutzt wird. Als erklärende Einflussfaktoren konnten im Rahmen einer empirischen Untersuchung die mangelnde Relevanz des Personalmarketings als Aufgabe der öffentlichen Verwaltung, der aktuelle Per-sonalbestand und dessen digitale Kompetenzen, sowie die hierarchisch geprägten Kommunikationswege innerhalb der öffentlichen Verwaltung ermittelt werden. Mit Ausnahme der Kommunikationswege decken die Faktoren sich mit denen der Privatwirtschaft. Die öffentliche Verwaltung ist dazu angehalten, den aktuellen Ausprägungsgrad der Amtshierarchie kritisch zu hinterfragen, um das volle Potential des Social - Media - Personalmarketings zukünftig zu heben.…
- As a result of demographic change, the potential labor force and thus the number of gainfully employed people, especially the number of skilled workers, will decline in Germany in the coming years. As a result, it will be more difficult for employers to find qualified young people in the future. Due to its age structure and the increasing density of work, the public service, as well as the subarea of public administration, is more confronted than other employers with the need to recruit external staff in the medium term. In view of this, the work investigated the extent to which the public administration has already implemented the appropriate, innovative instrument of social media personnel marketing and how the determined result can be explained. With regard to the current application, it was found that social media personnel marketing was only recently implemented in public administration and is therefore currently primarily used for operational personnel recruitment. As explanatory influencing factors, the lack of relevance ofAs a result of demographic change, the potential labor force and thus the number of gainfully employed people, especially the number of skilled workers, will decline in Germany in the coming years. As a result, it will be more difficult for employers to find qualified young people in the future. Due to its age structure and the increasing density of work, the public service, as well as the subarea of public administration, is more confronted than other employers with the need to recruit external staff in the medium term. In view of this, the work investigated the extent to which the public administration has already implemented the appropriate, innovative instrument of social media personnel marketing and how the determined result can be explained. With regard to the current application, it was found that social media personnel marketing was only recently implemented in public administration and is therefore currently primarily used for operational personnel recruitment. As explanatory influencing factors, the lack of relevance of personnel marketing as a task of the public administration, the current workforce and their digital skills, as well as the hierarchical communication channels within the public administration could be determined in the context of an empirical study. With the exception of the communication channels, the factors coincide with those of the private sector. The public administration is required to critically question the current degree of expression of the office hierarchy in order to leverage the full potential of social media personnel marketing in the future.…
Author details:
|Patrick FrankeORCiD
Subtitle (German):
|Anwendung und Herausforderungen eines innovativen Rekrutierungskanals
Subtitle (English):
|application and challenges of an innovative recruitment channel
Reviewer(s):
|John SiegelORCiDGND, Isabella ProellerORCiDGND
Language:
|German
Publication year:
|2021
Release date:
|2022/05/12
Tag:
|Personalmarketing; Social-Media; Social-Media-Marketing; Öffentliche Verwaltung
personnel marketing; public administration; social media; social media marketing
