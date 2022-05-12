As a result of demographic change, the potential labor force and thus the number of gainfully employed people, especially the number of skilled workers, will decline in Germany in the coming years. As a result, it will be more difficult for employers to find qualified young people in the future. Due to its age structure and the increasing density of work, the public service, as well as the subarea of public administration, is more confronted than other employers with the need to recruit external staff in the medium term. In view of this, the work investigated the extent to which the public administration has already implemented the appropriate, innovative instrument of social media personnel marketing and how the determined result can be explained. With regard to the current application, it was found that social media personnel marketing was only recently implemented in public administration and is therefore currently primarily used for operational personnel recruitment. As explanatory influencing factors, the lack of relevance of

As a result of demographic change, the potential labor force and thus the number of gainfully employed people, especially the number of skilled workers, will decline in Germany in the coming years. As a result, it will be more difficult for employers to find qualified young people in the future. Due to its age structure and the increasing density of work, the public service, as well as the subarea of public administration, is more confronted than other employers with the need to recruit external staff in the medium term. In view of this, the work investigated the extent to which the public administration has already implemented the appropriate, innovative instrument of social media personnel marketing and how the determined result can be explained. With regard to the current application, it was found that social media personnel marketing was only recently implemented in public administration and is therefore currently primarily used for operational personnel recruitment. As explanatory influencing factors, the lack of relevance of personnel marketing as a task of the public administration, the current workforce and their digital skills, as well as the hierarchical communication channels within the public administration could be determined in the context of an empirical study. With the exception of the communication channels, the factors coincide with those of the private sector. The public administration is required to critically question the current degree of expression of the office hierarchy in order to leverage the full potential of social media personnel marketing in the future.

