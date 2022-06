This bachelor thesis deals with the influence of digitization on public administration in Germany, the focus being on organizational routines. The thesis provides a conceptual overview of digitization and organizational routines and conveys working definitions from them. The theoretically presented connection between the two phenomena is examined in the context of three semi-structured interviews with employees from different public administrations. The elaborated definitions were presented to the interviewees and through a repertoire of questions the perception of the state of digitization in connection with routines was queried. The results show that digital change and routines are perceived at least subconsciously in each of the interviewed departments. Digitization and organizational routines interact with each other, as the repeated routine execution of activities favours the implementation of digitization. In addition, digital change leads to changes in routines, which are associated with an initial increase in effort.

This bachelor thesis deals with the influence of digitization on public administration in Germany, the focus being on organizational routines. The thesis provides a conceptual overview of digitization and organizational routines and conveys working definitions from them. The theoretically presented connection between the two phenomena is examined in the context of three semi-structured interviews with employees from different public administrations. The elaborated definitions were presented to the interviewees and through a repertoire of questions the perception of the state of digitization in connection with routines was queried. The results show that digital change and routines are perceived at least subconsciously in each of the interviewed departments. Digitization and organizational routines interact with each other, as the repeated routine execution of activities favours the implementation of digitization. In addition, digital change leads to changes in routines, which are associated with an initial increase in effort. Disruptions in the implementation of digitization lead to a rigidity of routines due to a lack of willingness on the part of employees, among other things. This fundamental interaction is crucial for the interfaces between digitization and organizational routines in public administration.

