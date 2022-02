Diversification, compression, and evaluation methods for generative adversarial networks

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) have been broadly applied to a wide range of application domains since their proposal. In this thesis, we propose several methods that aim to tackle different existing problems in GANs. Particularly, even though GANs are generally able to generate high-quality samples, the diversity of the generated set is often sub-optimal. Moreover, the common increase of the number of models in the original GANs framework, as well as their architectural sizes, introduces additional costs. Additionally, even though challenging, the proper evaluation of a generated set is an important direction to ultimately improve the generation process in GANs. We start by introducing two diversification methods that extend the original GANs framework to multiple adversaries to stimulate sample diversity in a generated set. Then, we introduce a new post-training compression method based on Monte Carlo methods and importance sampling to quantize and prune the weights and activations of pre-trained neural networks without any

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) have been broadly applied to a wide range of application domains since their proposal. In this thesis, we propose several methods that aim to tackle different existing problems in GANs. Particularly, even though GANs are generally able to generate high-quality samples, the diversity of the generated set is often sub-optimal. Moreover, the common increase of the number of models in the original GANs framework, as well as their architectural sizes, introduces additional costs. Additionally, even though challenging, the proper evaluation of a generated set is an important direction to ultimately improve the generation process in GANs. We start by introducing two diversification methods that extend the original GANs framework to multiple adversaries to stimulate sample diversity in a generated set. Then, we introduce a new post-training compression method based on Monte Carlo methods and importance sampling to quantize and prune the weights and activations of pre-trained neural networks without any additional training. The previous method may be used to reduce the memory and computational costs introduced by increasing the number of models in the original GANs framework. Moreover, we use a similar procedure to quantize and prune gradients during training, which also reduces the communication costs between different workers in a distributed training setting. We introduce several topology-based evaluation methods to assess data generation in different settings, namely image generation and language generation. Our methods retrieve both single-valued and double-valued metrics, which, given a real set, may be used to broadly assess a generated set or separately evaluate sample quality and sample diversity, respectively. Moreover, two of our metrics use locality-sensitive hashing to accurately assess the generated sets of highly compressed GANs. The analysis of the compression effects in GANs paves the way for their efficient employment in real-world applications. Given their general applicability, the methods proposed in this thesis may be extended beyond the context of GANs. Hence, they may be generally applied to enhance existing neural networks and, in particular, generative frameworks.

