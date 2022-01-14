The interaction between a bowed string instrument and its player is conveyed by the bow, the vibrational properties of which can be measured either separately on the bow or during the bowing procedure. Here, two piezoelectric film sensors, made of a ferroelectret material, are installed on a violin bow, one sensor at the tip and one at the frog. With these sensors, a violin is played under normal conditions, and the signals are analysed. The features in the resulting spectrograms are identified as string harmonics and longitudinal bow-hair resonances. The bow-hair sections on both sides of the bow-string contact exhibit separate resonances which are observed as absorption dips in the spectra. Owing to the sensor positions at the bow-hair terminations, it can be inferred that the two bow-hair sections act as mutual vibration absorbers. From a regression of the observed resonances, the longitudinal bow-hair velocity can be obtained. With additional film sensors under the violin bridge, body vibrations were also detected providing

The interaction between a bowed string instrument and its player is conveyed by the bow, the vibrational properties of which can be measured either separately on the bow or during the bowing procedure. Here, two piezoelectric film sensors, made of a ferroelectret material, are installed on a violin bow, one sensor at the tip and one at the frog. With these sensors, a violin is played under normal conditions, and the signals are analysed. The features in the resulting spectrograms are identified as string harmonics and longitudinal bow-hair resonances. The bow-hair sections on both sides of the bow-string contact exhibit separate resonances which are observed as absorption dips in the spectra. Owing to the sensor positions at the bow-hair terminations, it can be inferred that the two bow-hair sections act as mutual vibration absorbers. From a regression of the observed resonances, the longitudinal bow-hair velocity can be obtained. With additional film sensors under the violin bridge, body vibrations were also detected providing further details of the coupling mechanisms.

