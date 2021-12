Properties and radiative effect of aerosol and cirrus clouds over the European Arctic

Over the last decades, the rate of near-surface warming in the Arctic is at least double than elsewhere on our planet (Arctic amplification). However, the relative contribution of different feedback processes to Arctic amplification is a topic of ongoing research, including the role of aerosol and clouds. Lidar systems are well-suited for the investigation of aerosol and optically-thin clouds as they provide vertically-resolved information on fine temporal scales. Global aerosol models fail to converge on the sign of the Arctic aerosol radiative effect (ARE). In the first part of this work, the optical and microphysical properties of Arctic aerosol were characterized at case study level in order to assess the short-wave (SW) ARE. A long-range transport episode was first investigated. Geometrically similar aerosol layers were captured over three locations. Although the aerosol size distribution was different between Fram Strait(bi-modal) and Ny-Ålesund (fine mono-modal), the atmospheric column ARE was similar. The latter was related to

Although the aerosol size distribution was different between Fram Strait(bi-modal) and Ny-Ålesund (fine mono-modal), the atmospheric column ARE was similar. The latter was related to the domination of accumulation mode aerosol. Over both locations top of the atmosphere (TOA) warming was accompanied by surface cooling. Subsequently, the sensitivity of ARE was investigated with respect to different aerosol and spring-time ambient conditions. A 10% change in the single-scattering albedo (SSA) induced higher ARE perturbations compared to a 30% change in the aerosol extinction coefficient. With respect to ambient conditions, the ARETOA was more sensitive to solar elevation changes compared to AREsur f ace. Over dark surfaces the ARE profile was exclusively negative, while over bright surfaces a negative to positive shift occurred above the aerosol layers. Consequently, the sign of ARE can be highly sensitive in spring since this season is characterized by transitional surface albedo conditions. As the inversion of the aerosol microphysics is an ill-posed problem, the inferred aerosol size distribution of a low-tropospheric event was compared to the in-situ measured distribution. Both techniques revealed a bi-modal distribution, with good agreement in the total volume concentration. However, in terms of SSA a disagreement was found, with the lidar inversion indicating highly scattering particles and the in-situ measurements pointing to absorbing particles. The discrepancies could stem from assumptions in the inversion (e.g. wavelength-independent refractive index) and errors in the conversion of the in-situ measured light attenuation into absorption. Another source of discrepancy might be related to an incomplete capture of fine particles in the in-situ sensors. The disagreement in the most critical parameter for the Arctic ARE necessitates further exploration in the frame of aerosol closure experiments. Care must be taken in ARE modelling studies, which may use either the in-situ or lidar-derived SSA as input. Reliable characterization of cirrus geometrical and optical properties is necessary for improving their radiative estimates. In this respect, the detection of sub-visible cirrus is of special importance. The total cloud radiative effect (CRE) can be negatively biased, should only the optically-thin and opaque cirrus contributions are considered. To this end, a cirrus retrieval scheme was developed aiming at increased sensitivity to thin clouds. The cirrus detection was based on the wavelet covariance transform (WCT) method, extended by dynamic thresholds. The dynamic WCT exhibited high sensitivity to faint and thin cirrus layers (less than 200 m) that were partly or completely undetected by the existing static method. The optical characterization scheme extended the Klett–Fernald retrieval by an iterative lidar ratio (LR) determination (constrained Klett). The iterative process was constrained by a reference value, which indicated the aerosol concentration beneath the cirrus cloud. Contrary to existing approaches, the aerosol-free assumption was not adopted, but the aerosol conditions were approximated by an initial guess. The inherent uncertainties of the constrained Klett were higher for optically-thinner cirrus, but an overall good agreement was found with two established retrievals. Additionally, existing approaches, which rely on aerosol-free assumptions, presented increased accuracy when the proposed reference value was adopted. The constrained Klett retrieved reliably the optical properties in all cirrus regimes, including upper sub-visible cirrus with COD down to 0.02. Cirrus is the only cloud type capable of inducing TOA cooling or heating at daytime. Over the Arctic, however, the properties and CRE of cirrus are under-explored. In the final part of this work, long-term cirrus geometrical and optical properties were investigated for the first time over an Arctic site (Ny-Ålesund). To this end, the newly developed retrieval scheme was employed. Cirrus layers over Ny-Ålesund seemed to be more absorbing in the visible spectral region compared to lower latitudes and comprise relatively more spherical ice particles. Such meridional differences could be related to discrepancies in absolute humidity and ice nucleation mechanisms. The COD tended to decline for less spherical and smaller ice particles probably due to reduced water vapor deposition on the particle surface. The cirrus optical properties presented weak dependence on ambient temperature and wind conditions. Over the 10 years of the analysis, no clear temporal trend was found and the seasonal cycle was not pronounced. However, winter cirrus appeared under colder conditions and stronger winds. Moreover, they were optically-thicker, less absorbing and consisted of relatively more spherical ice particles. A positive CREnet was primarily revealed for a broad range of representative cloud properties and ambient conditions. Only for high COD (above 10) and over tundra a negative CREnet was estimated, which did not hold true over snow/ice surfaces. Consequently, the COD in combination with the surface albedo seem to play the most critical role in determining the CRE sign over the high European Arctic.

