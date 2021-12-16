Solutions of direct and inverse Sturm–Liouville problems
Lösungen von direkten und inversen Sturm-Liouville-Problemen
- Lie group method in combination with Magnus expansion is utilized to develop a universal method applicable to solving a Sturm–Liouville Problem (SLP) of any order with arbitrary boundary conditions. It is shown that the method has ability to solve direct regular and some singular SLPs of even orders (tested up to order eight), with a mix of boundary conditions (including non-separable and finite singular endpoints), accurately and efficiently. The present technique is successfully applied to overcome the difficulties in finding suitable sets of eigenvalues so that the inverse SLP problem can be effectively solved. Next, a concrete implementation to the inverse Sturm–Liouville problem algorithm proposed by Barcilon (1974) is provided. Furthermore, computational feasibility and applicability of this algorithm to solve inverse Sturm–Liouville problems of order n=2,4 is verified successfully. It is observed that the method is successful even in the presence of significant noise, provided that the assumptions of the algorithm areLie group method in combination with Magnus expansion is utilized to develop a universal method applicable to solving a Sturm–Liouville Problem (SLP) of any order with arbitrary boundary conditions. It is shown that the method has ability to solve direct regular and some singular SLPs of even orders (tested up to order eight), with a mix of boundary conditions (including non-separable and finite singular endpoints), accurately and efficiently. The present technique is successfully applied to overcome the difficulties in finding suitable sets of eigenvalues so that the inverse SLP problem can be effectively solved. Next, a concrete implementation to the inverse Sturm–Liouville problem algorithm proposed by Barcilon (1974) is provided. Furthermore, computational feasibility and applicability of this algorithm to solve inverse Sturm–Liouville problems of order n=2,4 is verified successfully. It is observed that the method is successful even in the presence of significant noise, provided that the assumptions of the algorithm are satisfied. In conclusion, this work provides methods that can be adapted successfully for solving a direct (regular/singular) or inverse SLP of an arbitrary order with arbitrary boundary conditions.…
- Die Lie-Gruppen-Methode in Kombination mit der Magnus-Expansion wird verwendet, um eine universelle Methode zu entwickeln, die zur Lösung eines Sturm-Liouville-Problems (SLP) beliebiger Ordnung mit beliebigen Randbedingungen anwendbar ist. Es wird gezeigt, dass die Methode in der Lage ist, direkte reguläre und einige singuläre SLPs gerader Ordnung (getestet bis zur 8. Ordnung) mit einer Mischung von Randbedingungen (einschließlich nicht trennbarer und endlicher singulärer Endpunkte) genau und effizient zu lösen. Die vorliegende Technik wird erfolgreich angewendet, um die Schwierigkeiten beim Finden geeigneter Sätze von Eigenwerten zu überwinden, so dass das inverse SLP-Problem effektiv gelöst werden kann. Als nächstes wird eine konkrete Implementierung des von Barcilon (1974) vorgeschlagenen inversen Sturm-Liouville-Problemalgorithmus bereitgestellt. Weiterhin wird die rechnerische Durchführbarkeit und Anwendbarkeit dieses Algorithmus zur Lösung inverser Sturm-Liouville-Probleme der Ordnung n=2,4 erfolgreich verifiziert. EsDie Lie-Gruppen-Methode in Kombination mit der Magnus-Expansion wird verwendet, um eine universelle Methode zu entwickeln, die zur Lösung eines Sturm-Liouville-Problems (SLP) beliebiger Ordnung mit beliebigen Randbedingungen anwendbar ist. Es wird gezeigt, dass die Methode in der Lage ist, direkte reguläre und einige singuläre SLPs gerader Ordnung (getestet bis zur 8. Ordnung) mit einer Mischung von Randbedingungen (einschließlich nicht trennbarer und endlicher singulärer Endpunkte) genau und effizient zu lösen. Die vorliegende Technik wird erfolgreich angewendet, um die Schwierigkeiten beim Finden geeigneter Sätze von Eigenwerten zu überwinden, so dass das inverse SLP-Problem effektiv gelöst werden kann. Als nächstes wird eine konkrete Implementierung des von Barcilon (1974) vorgeschlagenen inversen Sturm-Liouville-Problemalgorithmus bereitgestellt. Weiterhin wird die rechnerische Durchführbarkeit und Anwendbarkeit dieses Algorithmus zur Lösung inverser Sturm-Liouville-Probleme der Ordnung n=2,4 erfolgreich verifiziert. Es wird beobachtet, dass das Verfahren selbst bei Vorhandensein von signifikantem Rauschen erfolgreich ist, vorausgesetzt, dass die Annahmen des Algorithmus erfüllt sind. Zusammenfassend stellt diese Arbeit Methoden zur Verfügung, die erfolgreich zur Lösung eines direkten (regulär/singulären) oder inversen SLP beliebiger Ordnung mit beliebigen Randbedingungen angepasst werden können.…
