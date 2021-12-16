Schließen

Solutions of direct and inverse Sturm–Liouville problems

Lösungen von direkten und inversen Sturm-Liouville-Problemen

  • Lie group method in combination with Magnus expansion is utilized to develop a universal method applicable to solving a Sturm–Liouville Problem (SLP) of any order with arbitrary boundary conditions. It is shown that the method has ability to solve direct regular and some singular SLPs of even orders (tested up to order eight), with a mix of boundary conditions (including non-separable and finite singular endpoints), accurately and efficiently. The present technique is successfully applied to overcome the difficulties in finding suitable sets of eigenvalues so that the inverse SLP problem can be effectively solved. Next, a concrete implementation to the inverse Sturm–Liouville problem algorithm proposed by Barcilon (1974) is provided. Furthermore, computational feasibility and applicability of this algorithm to solve inverse Sturm–Liouville problems of order n=2,4 is verified successfully. It is observed that the method is successful even in the presence of significant noise, provided that the assumptions of the algorithm areLie group method in combination with Magnus expansion is utilized to develop a universal method applicable to solving a Sturm–Liouville Problem (SLP) of any order with arbitrary boundary conditions. It is shown that the method has ability to solve direct regular and some singular SLPs of even orders (tested up to order eight), with a mix of boundary conditions (including non-separable and finite singular endpoints), accurately and efficiently. The present technique is successfully applied to overcome the difficulties in finding suitable sets of eigenvalues so that the inverse SLP problem can be effectively solved. Next, a concrete implementation to the inverse Sturm–Liouville problem algorithm proposed by Barcilon (1974) is provided. Furthermore, computational feasibility and applicability of this algorithm to solve inverse Sturm–Liouville problems of order n=2,4 is verified successfully. It is observed that the method is successful even in the presence of significant noise, provided that the assumptions of the algorithm are satisfied. In conclusion, this work provides methods that can be adapted successfully for solving a direct (regular/singular) or inverse SLP of an arbitrary order with arbitrary boundary conditions.show moreshow less
  • Die Lie-Gruppen-Methode in Kombination mit der Magnus-Expansion wird verwendet, um eine universelle Methode zu entwickeln, die zur Lösung eines Sturm-Liouville-Problems (SLP) beliebiger Ordnung mit beliebigen Randbedingungen anwendbar ist. Es wird gezeigt, dass die Methode in der Lage ist, direkte reguläre und einige singuläre SLPs gerader Ordnung (getestet bis zur 8. Ordnung) mit einer Mischung von Randbedingungen (einschließlich nicht trennbarer und endlicher singulärer Endpunkte) genau und effizient zu lösen. Die vorliegende Technik wird erfolgreich angewendet, um die Schwierigkeiten beim Finden geeigneter Sätze von Eigenwerten zu überwinden, so dass das inverse SLP-Problem effektiv gelöst werden kann. Als nächstes wird eine konkrete Implementierung des von Barcilon (1974) vorgeschlagenen inversen Sturm-Liouville-Problemalgorithmus bereitgestellt. Weiterhin wird die rechnerische Durchführbarkeit und Anwendbarkeit dieses Algorithmus zur Lösung inverser Sturm-Liouville-Probleme der Ordnung n=2,4 erfolgreich verifiziert. EsDie Lie-Gruppen-Methode in Kombination mit der Magnus-Expansion wird verwendet, um eine universelle Methode zu entwickeln, die zur Lösung eines Sturm-Liouville-Problems (SLP) beliebiger Ordnung mit beliebigen Randbedingungen anwendbar ist. Es wird gezeigt, dass die Methode in der Lage ist, direkte reguläre und einige singuläre SLPs gerader Ordnung (getestet bis zur 8. Ordnung) mit einer Mischung von Randbedingungen (einschließlich nicht trennbarer und endlicher singulärer Endpunkte) genau und effizient zu lösen. Die vorliegende Technik wird erfolgreich angewendet, um die Schwierigkeiten beim Finden geeigneter Sätze von Eigenwerten zu überwinden, so dass das inverse SLP-Problem effektiv gelöst werden kann. Als nächstes wird eine konkrete Implementierung des von Barcilon (1974) vorgeschlagenen inversen Sturm-Liouville-Problemalgorithmus bereitgestellt. Weiterhin wird die rechnerische Durchführbarkeit und Anwendbarkeit dieses Algorithmus zur Lösung inverser Sturm-Liouville-Probleme der Ordnung n=2,4 erfolgreich verifiziert. Es wird beobachtet, dass das Verfahren selbst bei Vorhandensein von signifikantem Rauschen erfolgreich ist, vorausgesetzt, dass die Annahmen des Algorithmus erfüllt sind. Zusammenfassend stellt diese Arbeit Methoden zur Verfügung, die erfolgreich zur Lösung eines direkten (regulär/singulären) oder inversen SLP beliebiger Ordnung mit beliebigen Randbedingungen angepasst werden können.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • perera_diss.pdfeng
    (3239KB)

    SHA-512:f5a19a59b19734b946e24ab9a912e9e648d96dff19911bd9d10f3e3a387951041f95222a2fcc7d92f7b64a80a7a2cecf6418a128d65ff3f33a28c80f95e4c236

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Upeksha PereraORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-530064
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53006
Reviewer(s):Melina FreitagORCiDGND, Ðinh Nho HàoORCiD
Supervisor(s):Christine Böckmann
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/16
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2021/11/29
Release date:2021/12/16
Tag:Inverses Sturm-Liouville-Problem; Sturm-Liouville-Problem; Sturm-Liouville-Problem höherer Ordnung
Higher-order Sturm-Liouville problem; Inverse Sturm-Liouville problem; Sturm-Liouville problem
Number of pages:x, 109
RVK - Regensburg classification:SK 900, SK 540
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
CCS classification:G. Mathematics of Computing
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
MSC classification:34-XX ORDINARY DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS
65-XX NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.